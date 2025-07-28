Sidharth Malhotra’s Heartwarming Siddhivinayak Temple Visit After Welcoming Baby Girl With Kiara Advani

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are thriving in joy as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 15, 2025. Recently, girl dad, Sidharth Malhotra visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with his mother to seek blessings and express gratitude for God’s gift. This sweet gesture of love and spirituality has fans in awe, they were not ready for Sid’s father moment.

Our Heart-throb @SidMalhotra visited Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother Rimma Malhotra to offered prayers and seek blessings from Bappa for his newborn baby Malhotra and family! 🙏😇❤️🧿 Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏✨ @SVTMumbai#SidharthMalhotra #BabyMalhotra pic.twitter.com/GVRs9hhFbP — Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SidharthFC_) July 28, 2025

Sidharth Malhotra’s Spiritual Stop, New Dad In Town

Sidharth Malhotra paid visit to famous and historic Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar, Mumbai with his mother on July 27, 2025. The handsome dad was wearing a blue kurta and prayed to Lord Ganesha, the mother and son pair sought blessings for their new born and mother Kiara.

Some videos showing Sidharth in composure and the proud presence of his mother went viral with fans showcasing their appreciation for actor’s humility. The priest covered Sidharth with a shawl, following which both quietly exited without the paparazzi to return to their little one. This visit presents Sidharth’s first public undertaking since fatherhood, it reflects an inborn appreciation for family values and gratitude.

A Cheerful New Chapter for Sidharth and Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara, who wed in a fantasy ceremony in Rajasthan in February of this year, welcomed their daughter to the couple’s very own H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. “Our hearts are full, and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl,” wrote the couple on Instagram to share their happy moment.

As of now, there are no public photos of the new baby online, as the new parents asked for privacy and respect from paparazzi.

Stardom Balancing with Fatherhood

As one step into fatherhood, Sidharth quietly prepares himself for his next film project, Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, while Kiara is charged to ignite the screen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Although both work steadily, the center of their lives remains their little one, as symbolized by Sidharth’s visit to the temple. Fans sure are waiting for more peeks into the rosy journey of this power couple into parenthood.

