The explosive conclusion of Squid Game season 2 left fans in shock, with a brutal and unexpected twist that raised many questions. Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who had led an uprising against the deadly games, faces a devastating betrayal. His ally, whom he trusted, is revealed to be the cruel Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun), and in the final moments of the season, the Front Man ruthlessly kills Gi-hun’s closest friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). With this tragic loss, the uprising is crushed, and the violent game continues, leaving Gi-hun’s fate uncertain.

As the credits roll, the show’s future seems bleak for Gi-hun. But what’s next for the character? Why end the season on such a dramatic cliffhanger?

A Heartbroken Gi-hun

According to Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Gi-hun’s emotions in the finale reflect a deep sense of loss and guilt. “Gi-hun has a huge sense of loss, defeat and guilt weighing on him,” Hwang explains. “When he is just filled with complete, utter loss and guilt after all of his attempts to stop the games fail, I thought that was the adequate ending to give closure to the second season.”

The emotional weight of Gi-hun’s failure is a key element of the finale. As he tries and ultimately fails to stop the violent cycle, his character is pushed to the edge. This intense sense of defeat sets the stage for future seasons, where Gi-hun will have to navigate an even more dangerous world.

A Shocking Betrayal: The Front Man’s True Role in Squid Game

The second season revolves around the power struggle between Gi-hun and the Front Man. The Front Man’s plan is to crush Gi-hun’s spirit and ensure the game continues without interruption. “It is really a showdown between Front Man and Gi-hun that’s at the heart of the plot,” says Hwang. “The Front Man wants to make sure he brings down all of Gi-hun’s purpose, and completely obliterate the man.”

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, confirms the devastating nature of this betrayal: “The Front Man totally played Gi-hun, and just made use of him in every possible way.” This manipulation highlights the cruel nature of the system, where the players are mere pawns, and even those who fight against it are used for the game’s continuation.

Gi-hun’s Rebellion: A Desperate Attempt to End the Games

Throughout the season, Gi-hun tries everything in his power to end the game, but nothing works. In the end, he resorts to violence and plans an armed uprising. Together with a group of allies, Gi-hun seeks to take down the “soldiers” who run the game and overpower those in charge.

Hwang describes this turning point: “He chooses violence. He chooses to physically fight the system and overthrow the system, which fails again. The price that he has to pay for that is losing his best friend Jung-bae.” Gi-hun’s choice to resort to violence showcases his desperation, and the loss of Jung-bae is a devastating consequence.

Lee Jung-jae sees his character’s transformation from season 1 to season 2 as drastic. “He is full of vengeance, and he doesn’t want any more,” says Lee, noting the shift from the playful gambler Gi-hun of season 1 to the determined and vengeful man in season 2.

This storyline also mirrors the political unrest seen in Lee’s home country, South Korea, where political protests and crises are not uncommon. “I think it really mirrors our society,” Lee observes. “The ‘Squid Game’ arena is actually a miniature of our society. When you find that your political system is unfair, or if there’s a dictatorship or there’s just an unfair society, then there might be a coup.”

The Return of the VIPs: What’s Coming in Squid Game Season 3?

The wealthy, cruel VIPs who watched the deadly games unfold in season 1 are conspicuously absent in season 2. However, fans can rest assured that the VIPs are not gone for good. Hwang promises their return in the next season: “You will get to see the VIPs in the third season. They’re coming. Their chopper is flying over the island now.”

Their reappearance hints at even more chaos and corruption in the world of Squid Game, as the rich continue to manipulate and profit from the suffering of the poor.

What’s Next for Gi-hun?

As we await Squid Game season 3 in 2025, the future of Seong Gi-hun remains uncertain. The brutal finale of season 2 leaves him in a vulnerable position, with more enemies and fewer allies. What will become of him now that his rebellion has failed, and his life hangs in the balance? One thing is certain: Gi-hun’s journey is far from over, and the battle against the game’s cruel system will continue in ways fans are eagerly awaiting to see.