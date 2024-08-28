Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s 'Stree 2' slowed down on its second Tuesday (August 27) after overshadowing 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa'.

‘Stree 2’, which opened in theatres on August 15, has emerged as a major commercial success and received rave reviews from all corners. The film remained strong on its second Tuesday (August 27) despite witnessing a slight dip in collections.

‘Stree 2’ Slows Down At The Box Office

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ slowed down on its second Tuesday (August 27) after overshadowing ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’.

The film collected Rs 12.25 crore in India yesterday despite the heavy rains in most parts of the country. This figure is nearly 20% lower than what it had collected on Monday(August 27).

Despite a dip in collections due to the regular working day [second Tue] and heavy rainfall in parts of the country, #Stree2 continues to display remarkable consistency, maintaining its strong performance at the #BO. The film has collected double digit figures from Day 1 [Thu]… pic.twitter.com/f2BffbcBrO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2024

‘Stree 2’ has collected Rs 434 crore (nett) at the box office so far. It has done well in urban markets as well as mass pockets. The film benefited from the popularity of Stree and the positive word-of-mouth.

About ‘Stree 2’

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and centres on the events that unfold when Sarkata, a headless ghoul, kidnaps “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. This sets the stage for the unnamed protagonist to return to the town and save its people. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-led ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which opened in theatres in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and exceeded expectations at the box office. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi, which bombed at the box office and received negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is currently playing in theatres.