Electronic Dance Music (EDM) lovers, get ready to experience what different Sunburn Goa has in store for you all.

Sunburn Goa To Make A Comeback In December; Alesso Among Headliners

The new edition of the music festival is all set to take place against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of Goa from December 28 to December 30.

The new edition of the music festival is all set to take place against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of Goa from December 28 to December 30.

This time, Swedish DJ Alesso and KSHMR, a powerhouse in the EDM scene, will be seen performing at Sunburn Goa.

Excited to perform at the festival, Alesso, in a press note shared by the BookMyShow team, said, “I’m excited to be performing at Sunburn. I love India. It has such a long history with music and it really shows in the culture and people. I can’t wait to meet all my Indian fans.”

The update regarding the headliners was also shared on the official Instagram handle of Sunburn Goa 2024.

“Dive into a new realm at Sunburn Goa 2024. We’re thrilled to announce our First Headliner Swedish Sensation @alesso. Known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, Alesso will be bringing his iconic sound to the mainstage at #SunburnGoa2024,” the post read.

KSHMR also expressed excitement. “I’m beyond excited to be a part of Sunburn Goa 2024. The immense love you see for the music at Sunburn is nothing short of extraordinary and I can’t wait to bring my unique sound to this incredible festival,” KSHMR said.

ARGY will also be one of the headliners at Sunburn Goa 2024.

“So excited to be a part of something magical at Sunburn Goa! The festival’s vibe is legendary and I can’t wait to contribute to the magic,” ARGY shared as he is looking forward to performing in India.

