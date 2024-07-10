Sunny Deol Breaks The Internet For His Viral 'Tauba Tauba' Moves As Karan Johar Claims The Actor Did It First

Sunny Deol has often been trolled online for his dancing skills but in a twist of tale, the actor trended all over the Internet on Wednesday, July 10 for his dancing skills.

Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster song “Tauba Tauba” from “Bad Newz” continues to top the charts. Recently, Karan Johar uploaded a video of Sunny Deol doing the “Tauba Tauba” hook step, and it quickly became popular. Sunny Deol also gave her response to it.

An online discussion was sparked by a video of Sunny Deol dancing that went viral. Karan Johar posted the meme again and said, “OMG! He was the first to do it! Sunny sir,” I said, using several red heart emoticons.

“When they say you can’t dance, but you find out you did it before anyone else (sic),” wrote Sunny Deol in response to the same video, which he shared on his Instagram stories.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal said he was relieved when Katrina Kaif gave the song her blessing. The actress remarked, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song,” recalling her response to the song. This is good, thought she. And I let out a sigh of relief, saying, “Shukaar hai.”

The song is from Vicky’s upcoming movie “Bad Newz,” which also features Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. The film is co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, who is also the director. On July 19, it opens in theatres.

