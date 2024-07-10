Kiara Advani Admits To Being 'Recently Introduced To Tennis' By Husband Sidharth Malhotra As They Go On A Wimbledon Date

Kiara Advani went on a Wimbledon date with her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra, the pictures of which she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 10. On social media, Kiara admitted that the game of tennis was introduced to her by her husband.

She captioned the images as, “I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this was the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court , strawberries and cream and a fabulous game – doesn’t get better!”

On the work front, Sidharth most recently starred with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty’s web series “Indian Police Force” on Prime Video. Alongside Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, he starred in the movie “Yodha,” which did well at the box office and won Siddharth accolades for his performance.

Kiara, on the other hand, is gearing up for S. Shankar’s political action thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in lead.

