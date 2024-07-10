Oscar Winning ‘RRR’ Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Is Not My Best Composition, Says MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani gave strong proof of his abilities as a composer when ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ emerged as a global sensation in 2022 and won the Academy Award for “Best Original Song” the next year. In a new interview, the ace music director said that the track isn’t his “best work”

MM Keeravani Feels ‘Naatu Naatu’ Isn’t His Best Work

‘Naatu Naatu’, the much-loved track from RRR, proved to be a global chartbuster and won the Academy Award for “Best Original Song”. However, its composer MM Keeravani feels that it is not his finest work. He also spoke about the perception that he got proper recognition quite late in his career.

“See, late or early, the global recognition has come to a song which is not my best. That much I can say. But, when the recognition has to come, it will come somehow, from any corner. But late? Sometimes you feel it’s late because your lifespan is fixated, that’s how it is termed as late or early, when your life span is not fixated, it comes when it has to come,” he told Indian Express.

MM Keeravaani has been an integral part of the film industry since the 90s. Some of his most notable films include ‘Criminal’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Eega’, and ‘Magadheera’.

About ‘RRR’

‘RRR’ is a period action drama that focuses on the bond between Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and their fight against oppression. The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, and the late Ray Stevenson. DVV Danayya produced the film under DVV Entertainment. The Naatu Naatu number was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It featured Tarak and Charan as they danced their hearts out

‘RRR’ collected Rs 1,387 crore during its theatrical run to emerge as the third-highest Indian film globally after the Prabhas-led ‘Baahubali 2’ and the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’.