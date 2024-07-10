The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning on Wednesday, July 10 regarding a money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore that involves scammer Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to sources cited by PTI, the 38-year-old actress, who is originally from Sri Lanka, has already been questioned by the ED on this subject on several occasions.

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Being Summoned By ED Again?

The probe focuses on the alleged Rs 200 crore deception of prominent people, including the spouses of erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh.

According to the ED, Chandrashekhar bought gifts for Jacqueline Fernandez with the illicit money he took from defrauding the Singh brothers’ wives. The agency claimed in a 2022 chargesheet that the actress accepted pricey gifts, jewellery, and valuable stuff from Chandrashekhar even though she was aware of his criminal background.

According to Jacqueline Fernandez, she is innocent and was unaware of Chandrashekhar’s purported criminal activity. The actress is an accused party in the case and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on several occasions, despite her repeated denials that she had a romantic involvement of any kind with Sukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandes accused Sukesh of smearing her reputation in the media in February of this year. In addition, she had requested that the court open a lawsuit against him for allegedly harassing her. The actress later retracted her request, though.

Subsequently, the ED argued in front of the Delhi High Court that Jacqueline knew she would be handling and using Sukesh’s crime proceeds. In an affidavit submitted in response to Fernandez’s plea request to have a formal complaint against her in the money laundering case quashed, the ED made this claim.

Did Jacqueline Fernandez Hide Information?

In response, the ED stated that Jacqueline Fernandez consistently withheld information until presented with proof and never told the truth about the financial dealings with Chandrasekhar. “She still withholds the truth to this day.

It is also a known that Fernandez tampered with the evidence by wiping out all of the data from her phone following Chandrasekhar’s detention. She also requested that the evidence be destroyed by her coworkers.

There is no question in the evidence that she has been utilising, enjoying, and in possession of proceeds from criminal activity. It is therefore established that Fernandez had knowledge of the accused Chandrasekhar’s custody and use of the proceeds of his crime,” the statement stated.

The agency added that the actor attempted to hide her actions in her first declarations by saying that Chandrasekhar had wronged her. But she didn’t offer any credible evidence to support his victimisation during the probe.

