Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: Late Hollywood Icon Gets An Emotional Documentary Trailer

Reeve passed away in 2004 at the age of 52, nine years after his injury, following a heart attack triggered by an infection.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” a documentary chronicling the life of “Superman” star Christopher Reeve, has unveiled an emotional and in-depth debut trailer ahead of its September release.

The film captures Reeve’s transformation from an iconic superhero on screen to a real-life hero, offering audiences a deeply personal look at his life. After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the documentary is set to hit theaters for a wider release.

The newly released trailer features touching moments with Reeve’s family, including his children Matthew, Alexandra, and Will, as well as his late wife Dana, who passed away from lung cancer in 2006. It also includes appearances from close friends such as Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close.

In 1995, Reeve suffered a life-altering accident when he fell from a horse during an equestrian competition, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. The trailer poignantly captures Reeve reflecting on the impact of the accident, where he’s heard saying, “I ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, throw a ball to Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go.”

Get to know Christopher Reeve’s story like never before in the all-new trailer for the ‘Super/Man’ documentary pic.twitter.com/tEhccZTZ2e — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 26, 2024

MUST READ: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Shows-Off Her Dance Moves While Hanging Out With Sorority Sisters

A particularly emotional moment features his daughter Alexandra recalling how Dana rushed into Reeve’s hospital room, repeatedly saying, “I love you, I love you.” Reeve’s voice-over continues with, “And then she said the words that saved my life: ‘You’re still you. And I love you.’”

As Reeve adapted to his new reality, he became a passionate advocate for disability rights and research into spinal cord injuries, primarily through the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. He also actively lobbied for stem cell research legislation.

“I felt I needed to do something, not just for myself, but for everyone else in the same condition,” Reeve says in the trailer.

Reeve passed away in 2004 at the age of 52, nine years after his injury, following a heart attack triggered by an infection.

With 2024 marking the 20th anniversary of their father’s passing, his youngest son Will explained to Deadline in January that it felt like the right time to share his father’s heroic story with the world once again. He praised the documentary’s directors, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, stating that the family’s trust in the filmmakers was rewarded with a project they are excited for the world to see.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” will debut in select theaters on September 21, with a special encore screening on September 25, which would have been Reeve’s birthday.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kick Kennedy? Ben Affleck 52, Sparks Dating Rumours With RFK Jr’s 28-Year-Old Daughter Amid Divorce With Jennifer Lopez