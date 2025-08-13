LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce's Podcast, When And Where To Watch?

Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?

We're going to have mouthwatering gossip from Taylor Swift's episode in the New Heights podcast by Travis Kelce, where she will discuss her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. This episode will have flirty banter and juicy bits. Get your popcorn ready, it's going to be unmissable! Here's everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce’s Podcast, Date Revealed!
Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce’s Podcast, Date Revealed!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 19:35:11 IST

Good news Swifties! It has been officially confirmed that Taylor Swift is going to make an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights on August 13, 2025. The podcast will mark the formal debut of the 14-time Grammy Award winner as well as her very first formal interview since being honoured as Time’s Person of the Year in 2023. The episode is set to premiere at 7 p.m. ET, and will certainly reveal details about her 12th studio album-The Life of a Showgirl, leaving fans in awe.

Why Swift’s Appearance Is a Big Deal

The pre-condition for Swift’s coming to New Heights was probably intended to help her blend her personal and professional interests. The podcast, which has previously hosted names like Caitlin Clark and Patrick Mahomes, specializes in NFL talks as well as brothers’ quarreling and casting-calls, but Swift will be the highest and now most important cameo to date.

Swifties, however, were treated to several foreshadowing hints, such as the orange-color Instagram post and a shadow looking like Swift-invite to finally close all speculation and confirm her presence in tandem with the break news of her album.

The episode is a rare glimpse into Swift’s relationship with Kelce, which began officially in earnest in 2023, when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert.

What to Expect from the Interview

Swift’s interview will mainly revolve around her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, announced in a teaser she shared where she displayed a mint-green briefcase with her initials on it. It is still unknown when it will be released, but pre-order for its CDs will start shipping by October 13, 2025.

 The episode may dabble in her relationship with the Kelce brothers, illustrated by the cheeky interactions in the teasers, such as when Swift complimented Travis on his sweater, to which he quipped, “That’s the color of your eyes, sweetie.”

Where to Watch

The episode will be available on YouTube and its audio will be available for all from such audio platforms as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, and Wondery.

 While the length of the episode usually stretches up to two hours, it is still unclear whether Swift will be hosted for a specific period or the entire episode, with all eyes anticipating it on 7 p.m. ET, in turn making the entire world attached to things Swift. 

Tags: Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift 12th albumTravis Kelce

Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?

