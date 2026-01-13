Taha Shah Badussha’s Marathi Film ‘Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ Makes It To Official Oscars Eligibility List 2026

Marathi Film Paro: Director Gajendra Ahire’s Marathi film ‘Paro – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery’ has been included in the official Oscars Eligibility List for the 98th Academy Awards, released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The listing makes the film eligible for consideration across categories in the 2026 awards cycle, marking a key milestone in its international journey.

‘Paro’ Earns Oscars Eligibility

Produced by filmmaker and social activist Trupti Bhoir, Paro is a socially driven drama that examines the issue of bride trafficking. The film stars Taha Shah Badussha alongside Trupti Bhoir and Govind Namdeo, and has drawn attention on global film platforms for its sensitive portrayal of a deeply rooted social problem.

While inclusion on the eligibility list does not guarantee a nomination, it places the film among a select group of international titles that have met the Academy’s qualification criteria.

Taha Shah Badussha Reacts

Reacting to the development, actor Taha Shah Badussha said the recognition was deeply meaningful. He described Paro as more than just a film, calling it “a voice for the silenced” and expressing hope that the global acknowledgement would help the story reach wider audiences and spark awareness and empathy.

Indian Films On The Academy Radar

The Oscars eligibility recognition further strengthens Paro’s standing in the global independent cinema space and reflects the rising international visibility of socially conscious Indian storytelling.

Other Indian titles featured on the Academy’s eligibility list include Kantara: Chapter 1, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

