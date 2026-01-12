Punjabi Music Takes The World By Storm: Karan Aujla’s Odd Not Even Official Merch Goes Global, Here Is Where You Can Buy It…..

Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla sits at the centre of a growing global crossover moment as Mumbai-based fashion and merchandise label Odd Not Even secures an investment from live-events company Team Innovation. The deal positions Aujla’s official merchandise as one of the first Indian artist collections to scale globally through a structured lifestyle brand platform.

This partnership reflects how artist-led merchandise is becoming a serious business. For artists like Karan Aujla, whose fan base spans India, Canada, the UK, and the US, licensed apparel such as T-shirts, hoodies, and accessories now act as both a revenue stream and a long-term branding tool that keeps fans connected outside concerts.

Karan Aujla Merchandise

Under the collaboration, Odd Not Even’s first globally available drop includes official merchandise for Karan Aujla, alongside AP Dhillon, marking a key step in professionalising Punjabi music merch at an international level. The collections are being sold online, with plans to move into physical retail.

Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, said that, “Odd Not Even stands out because it has authenticity, culture and community at its core. We see massive potential in the brand and are excited to support its next chapter. We aim to build India’s first portfolio of billion-dollar homegrown brands.”

For Odd Not Even, Aujla’s involvement reinforces the brand’s alignment with culture rather than trend-driven fashion. Bhavya Shah, co-founder of Odd Not Even, said that, “More than clothing — it’s culture, attitude and individuality.”

That approach is reflected in the design language used for Aujla’s merchandise, which aims to feel personal rather than like generic tour merch. Creative Director Stuti Sharma commented on it and said, “Raw, bold and very human.”

The merchadise is available on the official website of Odd Not Even.

Karan Aujla’s Punjabi music is going global

According to reports, rising international buzz around Punjabi music is driven in part by social media. Online speculation intensified after U.S. rapper 21 Savage appeared to follow Karan Aujla on Instagram, which sparked conversation about Punjabi artists breaking deeper into the global hip-hop ecosystem, though no collaboration has been confirmed.

In a past Spotify interview, Karan Aujla said the genre’s appeal lies in “the energy and emotion,” while producer Ikky pointed to the importance of “blending traditional sounds with global influences.”

Karan Aujla is not just a chart-topping artist but also a key driver of India’s emerging artist-merch economy, with Odd Not Even and Team Innovation betting that his global reach can turn culture into a scalable lifestyle business.

