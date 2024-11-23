Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannaah and Vijay have already started working on finding an expensive apartment to reside in once the couple gets married.

Are Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma really going to marry very soon? Well, that’s what the rumours in Btown say. The couple is all set to tie the knot in 2025; however, nothing has been confirmed by them.

Tamannaah and Vijay have already started working on finding an expensive apartment to reside in once the couple gets married. Though neither of them has made a public declaration, their respective sources indicate they are planning to get serious about their relationship. Fans have filled social networking sites with cheers as well as blessings for the prospect that their favorite stars are going to start a new life together.

Tamannaah and Vijay started dating in 2023 after the release of Lust Stories 2, a Netflix anthology for which it marked her acting debut in partnership with the actor. The silver screen chemistry seemed to have had a parallel reflection in their private lives, with fans in awe. Vijay, in an interview, confirmed the relationship, stating he does believe in honesty, but on some levels, it better to keep that relationship private.

Privacy is important to me for certain moments,” Vijay said. He also shared that he has more than 5,000 pictures of the couple but chose to keep them private, emphasizing the balance between openness and personal boundaries.

Not only are fans excited about the 2025 wedding possibility, but industry insiders also find it interesting. Media reports have indicated that the couple has started preps for this most significant step in their lives. Though it’s yet to be confirmed through proper channels, excitement among fans indicates that they support the couple for happily ever after.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay have addressed the reports publicly. However, their continued appearances together and Vijay’s candid remarks about their relationship fuel the anticipation.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work after suffering injury on ‘Project K’ sets, shares health update