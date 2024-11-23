Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannaah and Vijay have already started working on finding an expensive apartment to reside in once the couple gets married.

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Are Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma really going to marry very soon? Well, that’s what the rumours in Btown say. The couple is all set to tie the knot in 2025; however, nothing has been confirmed by them.

Tamannaah and Vijay have already started working on finding an expensive apartment to reside in once the couple gets married. Though neither of them has made a public declaration, their respective sources indicate they are planning to get serious about their relationship. Fans have filled social networking sites with cheers as well as blessings for the prospect that their favorite stars are going to start a new life together.

Tamannaah and Vijay started dating in 2023 after the release of Lust Stories 2, a Netflix anthology for which it marked her acting debut in partnership with the actor. The silver screen chemistry seemed to have had a parallel reflection in their private lives, with fans in awe. Vijay, in an interview, confirmed the relationship, stating he does believe in honesty, but on some levels, it better to keep that relationship private.

Privacy is important to me for certain moments,” Vijay said. He also shared that he has more than 5,000 pictures of the couple but chose to keep them private, emphasizing the balance between openness and personal boundaries.

Not only are fans excited about the 2025 wedding possibility, but industry insiders also find it interesting. Media reports have indicated that the couple has started preps for this most significant step in their lives. Though it’s yet to be confirmed through proper channels, excitement among fans indicates that they support the couple for happily ever after.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay have addressed the reports publicly. However, their continued appearances together and Vijay’s candid remarks about their relationship fuel the anticipation.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work after suffering injury on ‘Project K’ sets, shares health update

Filed under

tamannah bhatia Vijay Varma
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Use Mild Force To Control Rival Sena Supporters’ Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Use Mild Force To Control Rival Sena Supporters’ Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory

Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory

President-elect Donald Trump Chooses Scott Bessent As Treasury Secretary; Who Is He?

President-elect Donald Trump Chooses Scott Bessent As Treasury Secretary; Who Is He?

What Is The Real Story Of Priyanka Gandhi? From Family Legacy To Political Leadership

What Is The Real Story Of Priyanka Gandhi? From Family Legacy To Political Leadership

Main Samandar Hoon Lautkar Wapas Aaunga: Fadnavis Speech Resurfaces After BJP’s Maharashtra Win

Main Samandar Hoon Lautkar Wapas Aaunga: Fadnavis Speech Resurfaces After BJP’s Maharashtra Win

Entertainment

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox