Taylor Swift Reveals How She First Met Travis Kelce, Spills The Beans On How He Proposed: I Want To Go On A…

Taylor Swift Reveals How She First Met Travis Kelce, Spills The Beans On How He Proposed: I Want To Go On A…

Taylor Swift revealed on the New Heights podcast how she met Travis Kelce, crediting his bold, movie-style gesture of showing up with a boom box for winning her over. From clueless about football to a genuine NFL fan, Swift shared how their relationship began and why it felt like her song lyrics came true.

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce made a declaration about his desire to date her
Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce made a declaration about his desire to date her

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 09:58:00 IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship caught people off guard in 2023. Swifties spent months scratching their heads, trying to figure out how a pop superstar and an NFL tight end even ended up in the same room, let alone dating. 

While Travis let slip earlier that he tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, that plan didn’t go anywhere because he never actually got to meet her. For ages, people wondered if they’d even crossed paths at all until Taylor finally set the story straight.

Taylor Swift reveals how she met Travis Kelce

On her first-ever appearance on the New Heights podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason, Taylor offered her perspective on how they met.

The singer joked that the podcast itself basically acted like a dating app, since Travis talked about her on the show. Taylor admitted she never saw the infamous bracelet, but she noticed the effort. 

The Grammy-winner pointed out that Travis didn’t try to go through managers or publicists; he just went for it. In her words: “This guy didn’t get a meet and greet, and suddenly it’s everyone’s problem. He didn’t go through management.”

How Travis Kelce told Taylor Swift: I want to go on a date with you

Taylor shared that Travis had played at the same stadium before and assumed he could just stroll in because he knew the elevator attendant.

Later, he ended up outside her apartment, holding a boom box and declaring, “I want to go on a date with you.” She admitted it was the kind of big, bold gesture she had always dreamed of—something straight out of her lyrics. Taylor’s not big on social media and avoids her DMs, but this grand move made an impression.

“This is exactly the kind of thing I’ve been writing songs about, hoping it’d happen to me since I was a teenager,” she said.

When it comes to football? Taylor confessed she was clueless about the sport before meeting Travis. She didn’t even know the difference between offence and defence.

Travis was patient, helping her understand the basics as they started dating. Over time, though, she found herself genuinely enjoying the game and even getting a little obsessed. Now, she says, she’s fallen in love with football itself.

“I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it,” she told the podcast.

