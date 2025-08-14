LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

Taylor Swift joined Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, revealing her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, dropping October 3. Inspired by her Eras Tour, the record was partly recorded in Sweden. Over 1.3M tuned in live as Swift shared personal stories, album details, and more.

Taylor Swift FINNALY Announces The Life of a Showgirl Release Date
Taylor Swift FINNALY Announces The Life of a Showgirl Release Date

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 08:17:32 IST

Taylor Swift finally showed up on the New Heights podcast. Fans have been waiting for this forever, and she didn’t disappoint.

Taylor dropped some big news: her next album is called The Life of a Showgirl, and, honestly, that’s already got people losing their minds. The singer shared a bit about what life’s been like since the Eras Tour wrapped up two years, five continents, wild schedule. 

Taylor Swift’s new album announcement

Over 1.3 million people tuned in live. Taylor chatted about her relationship with Travis, the not-so-secret clues she leaves in her songs for fans to obsess over, and even mentioned her adventures in sourdough baking. (Because of course she’s into sourdough.)

The Kelce brothers were hyped, calling her “Tay Tay” and rattling off her endless list of awards. Before the episode even dropped, teaser clips blew up online, especially the bit where she whips out her new album.

Now, about that album: The Life of a Showgirl is her twelfth studio record and drops October 3rd. The cover? Taylor in a diamond-studded dress, floating in turquoise water, with just her face and wrist above the surface. Dramatic, as always.

She said she wrote most of the album during her Eras Tour and kept jetting off to Sweden between European shows to record. When the pre-orders went live on her site, the whole thing basically broke the internet.

Google celebrates Taylor Swift’s new album announcement

Google was quick to celebrate the release date and tracklist reveal of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. So, how does it work?

If you type ‘Taylor Swift’ in Google, a colorful confetti appears with a burning heart moving upwords with the text saying, “And, baby, that’s show business for you.” 

Here’s how it looks: 

The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

Tags: google doodleTaylor SwiftThe Life of a Showgirltrending news

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement
The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement
The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement
The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?