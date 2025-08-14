The Life Of A Showgirl: Google Celebrates Taylor Swift’s New Album’s Release Date Announcement

Taylor Swift finally showed up on the New Heights podcast. Fans have been waiting for this forever, and she didn’t disappoint.

Taylor dropped some big news: her next album is called The Life of a Showgirl, and, honestly, that’s already got people losing their minds. The singer shared a bit about what life’s been like since the Eras Tour wrapped up two years, five continents, wild schedule.

Taylor Swift’s new album announcement

Over 1.3 million people tuned in live. Taylor chatted about her relationship with Travis, the not-so-secret clues she leaves in her songs for fans to obsess over, and even mentioned her adventures in sourdough baking. (Because of course she’s into sourdough.)

The Kelce brothers were hyped, calling her “Tay Tay” and rattling off her endless list of awards. Before the episode even dropped, teaser clips blew up online, especially the bit where she whips out her new album.

Now, about that album: The Life of a Showgirl is her twelfth studio record and drops October 3rd. The cover? Taylor in a diamond-studded dress, floating in turquoise water, with just her face and wrist above the surface. Dramatic, as always.

She said she wrote most of the album during her Eras Tour and kept jetting off to Sweden between European shows to record. When the pre-orders went live on her site, the whole thing basically broke the internet.

🚨 Taylor Swift unveils the cover for her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ releasing October 3rd. pic.twitter.com/u80IZmeE2a — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2025

Google celebrates Taylor Swift’s new album announcement

Google was quick to celebrate the release date and tracklist reveal of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl. So, how does it work?

If you type ‘Taylor Swift’ in Google, a colorful confetti appears with a burning heart moving upwords with the text saying, “And, baby, that’s show business for you.”

Here’s how it looks: