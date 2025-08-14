LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news donald trump russia LSG 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…

Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…

Taylor Swift opened up on the New Heights podcast about the emotional battle to reclaim her masters, from the 2019 sale to Scooter Braun to finally owning them in May 2025. She revealed raw moments, including collapsing in tears while telling Travis Kelce she got her music back.

Taylor Swift sent a powerhouse crew to negotiate the purchase of her master recordings: Her mom and brother.
Taylor Swift sent a powerhouse crew to negotiate the purchase of her master recordings: Her mom and brother.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 07:46:08 IST

Taylor Swift opened up on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, and honestly, it got heavy. She didn’t sugarcoat anything about what it felt like when her masters were sold off.

“It ripped my heart out of my chest,” she said, voice all shaky and eyes welling up. It’s wild—most people don’t even realize artists usually don’t own their own master recordings. She paused a few times, trying to pull herself together, but you could tell how much it still stings.

Taylor Swift gets emotional

She explained why owning her masters mattered so much to her. “If I never bought back my music, one day someone else would be leaving it to their kids in their will.” That’s a gut punch right there. The idea that her life’s work could just be passed around like some collectible? No way she was letting that slide.

She remembered exactly how she felt back in June 2019the first time her masters got sold. She said she thought about not owning her songs every single day. The pain was so real she started re-recording everything, basically out of pure defiance. There was no other way for her to take control.

Taylor Swift recalls the master’s controversy

Taylor broke it down: record labels have the rights unless you buy them back. She’d been saving up since she was a teenager, hoping for the chance.

Then Big Machine Records sold her catalog to Scooter Braun in 2019. The next year, Braun sold them again, this time to Shamrock Capital. It wasn’t until May 2025 that Taylor finally owned her music outright.

The singer shared a personal moment—how she rushed to tell Travis Kelce the news the minute her mom called her. She was crying, barely holding it together, and burst in on Travis while he was gaming. 

The Grammy-winning artist tried to say it all calm, but just ended up sobbing, “I got all my music back.” Travis remembered her as “dead weight,” saying she literally dropped to the floor, overwhelmed. Taylor admitted she just collapsed—her body gave out from all the emotion.

ALSO READ: Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’

Tags: Taylor SwiftThe Life of a ShowgirlTravis Kelce

RELATED News

Janhvi Kapoor’s Dialect Coach Praises Her Malayali Accent In Param Sundari, ‘You Sound Perfect’
Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme Trailer Drops! Timothee Chalamet And Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hot Romance Sparks Buzz
From BTS’ RM to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Why Diplo’s K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral

LATEST NEWS

Hunter Biden Accused of Defaming Melania Trump—$1 Billion Lawsuit Filed!
White House Commands Federal Agents to Guard Washington DC Streets Every Minute
Luis Enrique’s ‘Crazy Claim’ After Last Minute Win
Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm To Stop UPI P2P Collect Requests From Oct 1- Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Ex-South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee to Face Questioning After Corruption Arrest
Reality Check For Shayna Baszler, In WWE A Contract Means Nothing
India’s Ice Hockey Queens Win Bronze Against All Odds
Breaking: Massive Police Response After Reports of Officers Shot in Gretna
Europe, Ukraine Urge Donald Trump Against Solo Ukraine Deal with Putin
Weather Alert: Schools in Lucknow and Across Uttar Pradesh Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Bad Weather
Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…
Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…
Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…
Taylor Swift Breaks Down On New Heights Podcast Over Masters Battle: If I Never Bought Back My Music…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?