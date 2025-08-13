Why Did Zoe Kravitz End Up Destroying Taylor Swift’s Bathroom? Actress Recalls ‘Ripping Up The Tiles’

Actress and filmmaker Zoe Kravitz revealed that Taylor Swift offered her and her mom, Lisa Bonet, a place to stay during the Los Angeles fires, which led to an interesting encounter involving her mom’s pet snake, reported People.

“My mom has a pet snake, and so she came over with the snake,” she said, adding, “We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks.”

“Taylor has a very beautiful house from the ’30s, it’s just something you want to preserve and take care of,” Kravitz continued. “…It was the last day, I was gonna leave for work, my mom was actually going to stay longer … and I was saying to my mom, ‘I really want to be a good house guest … I don’t want her to even know we were here.’ “

Zoe recalled that as she was packing up her things, her mom called with a problem. “She goes … ‘I’m in a little bit of a pickle, can you come upstairs’ … and she’s in the bathroom and she’s like crouched in the corner in this weird way,” recalled Kravitz. “She’s like, ‘so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus (the snake’s name) and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.’ “

Kravitz said the snake had slithered into “a little hole” in the corner of Swift’s bathroom, before Bonet, 57, quickly grabbed its tail, according to People.

“The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom,” she described. “…So I get down the ground, I take the drawers out, and as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further away … I was panicking so much.”

Kravitz said she ended up calling the house manager, who arrived with a crowbar to “tear apart” the banquette in an attempt to catch the snake.

“We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls … We completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” the actress admitted. Kravitz said she offered to pay to fix the bathroom and to not let Swift know “until it’s fixed,” as per the outlet.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,’ ” recalled Kravitz. “And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’,” reported People.

Kravitz and Swift have become close friends in recent years. In 2022, Kravitz shared that the pair became close after spending time together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Zoe also attended Swift’s Eras Tour in August 2024, watching one of the pop superstar’s London shows with her former fiance, Channing Tatum, according to People.

(With Inputs From ANI)

