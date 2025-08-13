LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Deadpool Make A Surprise Entry In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds's Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Will Deadpool Make A Surprise Entry In Avengers: Doomsday? Ryan Reynolds’s Cryptic Post Goes Viral

Ryan Reynolds sparked Avengers rumours with an Instagram post showing a graffiti-style Avengers logo, hinting Deadpool could appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Absent from the initial cast reveal, Reynolds’ tease has fans buzzing ahead of the film’s December 18, 2026, release.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 13, 2025 18:21:00 IST

Did Ryan Reynolds just confirm Deadpool’s part in the next ‘Avengers’ film? His latest social media post has sent fans into a frenzy, giving rise to speculations about the Marvel project.

On Tuesday, August 12, Reynolds dropped a cryptic post on Instagram, which included a graffiti version of the Avengers logo. He, though, did not add any caption.

As the actor loves to tease, his post has left fans speculating whether the Merc with a Mouth will finally join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. One wrote, “You are such a tease, Mr Reynolds,” while another added, “If you are saying what I think you’re saying, I’m actually gonna scream.”

The post in question featured a red “A” graffiti over the official Avengers logo, suggesting his character could enter to change the dynamics of the universe.

It is worth mentioning that Reynolds was missing from the lengthy ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast announcement, which was made in March this year. After the names, Marvel did hint that more actors would be joining the film in the future.
“There’s always room for more,” Marvel Studios teased.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was last seen in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ marking the superhero’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. He teamed up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The 2024 film further went on to pave the way for many other original X-Men actors, including Alan Cumming, Patrick Stewart, and Kelsey Grammar, to Doomsday.

In the meantime, Reynolds had firmly stated that there might not be any solo Deadpool film in the future, further teasing other plans to return to the character, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel Studios has slated ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ for release on December 18, 2026. The film features a sprawling cast, including the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, as the lead villain, Doctor Doom.

The next instalment, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, will be released on December 17, 2027. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: AvengersDeadpoolMCURyan Reynolds

