Telugu Actor Adivi Sesh's Surprise Gesture For A Girl Battling Cancer Wins Hearts

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, known for his powerful performances on screen, is equally celebrated for his kind heart and compassion off-screen. Consistently speaking out for the needy, Sesh recently demonstrated his benevolent nature by spending an entire day with a young girl battling cancer.

When Sesh learnt about this little fan through a close person from the industry, he quickly got in touch with her family. Eventually they connected over video calls and Sesh would also respond to the little girls texts to him. Growing fondness between them made Sesh plan a cute surprise for her.

He planned a day out for the family in a hotel and surprised the girl with his presence there. He spent the special day talking and playing games.

Sesh reportedly said the little one lingered in his mind for days that followed. He constantly kept in touch with the girl and her family and also offered them support whenever needed and met them again when they visited hyderabad for her consultation.

A close source revealed this recent incident while Sesh kept it closely guarded. When asked about it, he simply mentioned that these moments are priceless to him in his heart and words will not do justice.

The little girl, a die-hard fan of Sesh, had long dreamed of meeting her favorite actor. Understanding the gravity of her situation, Sesh decided to make her dream come true. A larger-than-life hero not just on screen but also off-screen, this heartwarming act of kindness from Sesh reminds us of the profound impact that empathy and compassion can have, making it the sweetest story you’ll see today.

