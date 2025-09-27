LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Thamma Trailer 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy Divides Fans

The trailer for Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has generated mixed reactions. Set in Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, the film blends horror, comedy, and romance, featuring Ayushmann as a man turned vampire and Rashmika as his key companion. Fans praised the fresh pairing and thrilling concept, while some critiqued Rashmika’s Hindi delivery and noted similarities to earlier Maddock films. Releasing on October 21, 2025, Thamma aims to be a major Diwali horror-comedy attraction.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 27, 2025 11:22:52 IST

The trailer for the much-anticipated film Thamma, starring Ayushman Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released, generating a wave of mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Set with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror-comedy universe, the film promises a blend of romance, horror, and comedy, aiming to captivate audiences this Diwali.

Plot Overview

Thamma introduces Ayushman Khurana as Alok, a man who discovers his transformation into a vampire after an encounter with the ancient villain, Yakshasan, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rashmika Mandana’s character, Tadaka, plays a pivotal role in Alok’s journey, adding layers of intrigue and romance to the narrative. The trailer showcases their evolving relationship amidst supernatural events with a backdrop of folklore and legend.

Audience Reactions

The trailer has sparked a range of responses:_

  • Positive feedback 

    Many viewers have expressed excitement praising the fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika. One fan commented, This trailer looks like a perfect mix of horror, comedy, and madness. Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawaz together… A blockbuster, Vibes!

  • Critiques 

    Some fans have expressed disappointment, particularly regarding Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi dialogue delivery, suggesting she might benefit from further language coaching.

  • Comparisons to previous installments 

    A segment of the audience feels that the film’s humor and setting resembles early Madoc films’ productions such as the Stree and Bhediya, leading to discussions about originality.

Conclusion

Thamma aims to continue the legacy of the MHCU by offering a unique mix of genres. While the trailer has garnered both praise and criticism, the film’s success will ultimately depend on its execution and audience reception. With a release date set for October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, Thamma has the potential to be a significant addition to the Indian film industry’s horror-comedy genre.

Tags: Ayushmann Khurranahorror comedyRASHMIKA MADANNAThamma Trailer 2025

QUICK LINKS