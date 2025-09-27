Thamma Trailer 2025: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Divides Fans

The trailer for the much-anticipated film Thamma, starring Ayushman Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has been released, generating a wave of mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Set with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock horror-comedy universe, the film promises a blend of romance, horror, and comedy, aiming to captivate audiences this Diwali.

Plot Overview

Thamma introduces Ayushman Khurana as Alok, a man who discovers his transformation into a vampire after an encounter with the ancient villain, Yakshasan, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Rashmika Mandana’s character, Tadaka, plays a pivotal role in Alok’s journey, adding layers of intrigue and romance to the narrative. The trailer showcases their evolving relationship amidst supernatural events with a backdrop of folklore and legend.

Audience Reactions

The trailer has sparked a range of responses:_

Positive feedback Many viewers have expressed excitement praising the fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika. One fan commented, This trailer looks like a perfect mix of horror, comedy, and madness. Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawaz together… A blockbuster, Vibes!

Critiques Some fans have expressed disappointment, particularly regarding Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi dialogue delivery, suggesting she might benefit from further language coaching.

Comparisons to previous installments A segment of the audience feels that the film’s humor and setting resembles early Madoc films’ productions such as the Stree and Bhediya, leading to discussions about originality.

Conclusion

Thamma aims to continue the legacy of the MHCU by offering a unique mix of genres. While the trailer has garnered both praise and criticism, the film’s success will ultimately depend on its execution and audience reception. With a release date set for October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, Thamma has the potential to be a significant addition to the Indian film industry’s horror-comedy genre.