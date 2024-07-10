'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram-Led Film Promises To Be A Compelling Actioner

Chiyaan Vikram will soon be seen in ‘Thangalaan’, one of the biggest films of his career. The action drama has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features him in a shocking new avatar and marks his first collaboration with Pa Ranjith, best known for his work on ‘Kabali’ and ‘Kaala’. Here is some big news for those looking forward to ‘Thangalaan’. In an exciting development, the official trailer of the film is out and it is an unmissable affair.

Chiyaan Vikram Is At Intense Best In ‘Thangalaan’ Trailer

Chiyaan Vikram is set to experiment with his reel image with ‘Thangalaan’, one of the most talked-about films of his career. It is directed by Pa Ranjith, who is best known for his realistic and hard-hitting brand of storytelling.

On Wednesday, July 10, Vikram unveiled its official trailer to pique the curiosity of fans. It features the mass hero in a raw and fierce avatar and locks horns with foes. The realistic visuals and the gripping background score add a new dimension to the video.

Going by the trailer, ‘Thangalaan’ promises to be a gripping tale of bravery with realistic action sequences.

About ‘Thangalaan’

‘Thangalaan’ is billed as a hard-hitting historical action drama that centres on a villager who rises against the British when they try to seize his plot of gold. It features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy as the leading ladies.

The supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Arjun Anbudan. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. A Kishor Kumar and Selva RK serve as the cinematographer editor respectively. The team shot major portions of Thangalaan in cities such as Chennai and Madurai. It is slated to hit screens on August 15.

Besides ‘Thangalaan’, Vikram also has ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’ in his kitty. It is directed by SU Arun Kumar of ‘Sethupathi’ fame in his kitty. He will also be seen in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’