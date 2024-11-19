‘The Sabarmati Report’ Declared Tax Free In THIS State

The film The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the tragic train incident in Godhra, Gujarat, 22 years ago, has sparked intense discussions nationwide.

The film The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the tragic train incident in Godhra, Gujarat, 22 years ago, has sparked intense discussions nationwide. Starring Vikrant Massey, the movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, claims to shed light on the truth behind the event. With widespread acclaim from audiences, as well as praise from prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the film has now been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh CM Declares Tax Exemption

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the tax exemption during a press conference, lauding the film’s attempt to highlight a significant historical event.

“The Sabarmati Report is a commendable film, and I plan to watch it in theatres myself. To ensure more people watch it and understand the truth, we have decided to make the movie tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,” said Dr. Yadav.

The Chief Minister also urged cabinet members and state officials to watch the film, emphasizing its importance in fostering awareness about the incident.

Tax exemptions often lead to reduced ticket prices, encouraging greater audience turnout and boosting box office collections.

Widespread Political Appreciation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared his thoughts on the film, tweeting:

“Truth cannot remain hidden forever—it always finds a way to emerge. This is exactly what The Sabarmati Report showcases.”

The Prime Minister’s endorsement has amplified the film’s visibility, with many considering it a cultural and historical touchstone.

Cast, Production, and Impact

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, The Sabarmati Report features an ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra. The film has drawn praise for its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

With tax exemptions now in place in Madhya Pradesh, the movie is expected to attract larger audiences, particularly those eager to revisit and reflect on a pivotal moment in India’s history.

By removing taxes, the government aims to encourage more people to engage with the story, ensuring that its message reaches a wider demographic. This gesture underscores the power of cinema as a medium to educate, inform, and provoke thought.

As The Sabarmati Report continues to garner attention and accolades, its impact is poised to extend beyond the box office, contributing to discussions about truth, history, and justice.

