Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Declared Tax Free In THIS State

The film The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the tragic train incident in Godhra, Gujarat, 22 years ago, has sparked intense discussions nationwide.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Declared Tax Free In THIS State

The film The Sabarmati Report, inspired by the tragic train incident in Godhra, Gujarat, 22 years ago, has sparked intense discussions nationwide. Starring Vikrant Massey, the movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, claims to shed light on the truth behind the event. With widespread acclaim from audiences, as well as praise from prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the film has now been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh CM Declares Tax Exemption

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the tax exemption during a press conference, lauding the film’s attempt to highlight a significant historical event.
“The Sabarmati Report is a commendable film, and I plan to watch it in theatres myself. To ensure more people watch it and understand the truth, we have decided to make the movie tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,” said Dr. Yadav.

The Chief Minister also urged cabinet members and state officials to watch the film, emphasizing its importance in fostering awareness about the incident.

Tax exemptions often lead to reduced ticket prices, encouraging greater audience turnout and boosting box office collections.

Widespread Political Appreciation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared his thoughts on the film, tweeting:
“Truth cannot remain hidden forever—it always finds a way to emerge. This is exactly what The Sabarmati Report showcases.”

The Prime Minister’s endorsement has amplified the film’s visibility, with many considering it a cultural and historical touchstone.

Cast, Production, and Impact

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, The Sabarmati Report features an ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra. The film has drawn praise for its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

With tax exemptions now in place in Madhya Pradesh, the movie is expected to attract larger audiences, particularly those eager to revisit and reflect on a pivotal moment in India’s history.

By removing taxes, the government aims to encourage more people to engage with the story, ensuring that its message reaches a wider demographic. This gesture underscores the power of cinema as a medium to educate, inform, and provoke thought.

As The Sabarmati Report continues to garner attention and accolades, its impact is poised to extend beyond the box office, contributing to discussions about truth, history, and justice.

Also Read: International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Filed under

Tax Free the sabarmati report Vikrant Massey
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox