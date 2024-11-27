THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

Barbie Ferreira, known for her advocacy in body positivity, has long criticized the fashion industry for labeling non-sample-sized models as “plus-size” or “curve.” However, in her 2018 interview with a magazine, the model revealed her acceptance of the word “fat” and how she has reclaimed it in a positive light.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has shocked the Internet after sharing her new image. The actress, who has dealt with obesity for long, dropped a picture looking all skinny quickly sending the fans into a frenzy.

In the picture going viral, the 27-year-old actress can be seen wearing a black top paired with denim in short hair. The mirror selfie shared by Ferreira reveals the oodles of weight she has lost.

Did Barbie Ferreira Use Ozempic To Lose Weight?

The Internet accused Barbie Ferreira of using Ozempic while a few claimed it is not always drugs. One user stated, “Ozempic got a choke hold on the entire industry,” whereas, another added, “She’s going back to her tumblr girl era.”

The next one tweeted, “She fine both ways. My lord,” and, one stated, “Ozempic is one hell of a drug! Barbie Ferreira is literally unrecognizable! Congrats dawg.” And, one shared, “Went from photo shopping her to look fat, now it’s to look skinny.”

When Barbie Ferreira Spoke About Her Obesity

Barbie Ferreira, known for her advocacy in body positivity, has long criticized the fashion industry for labeling non-sample-sized models as “plus-size” or “curve.” However, in her 2018 interview with a magazine, the model revealed her acceptance of the word “fat” and how she has reclaimed it in a positive light.

Barbie shared excerpts from the interview on Instagram, emphasizing that the term, often stigmatized, can be used without negativity when approached with the right mindset.

Ferreira explained that she and her friends regularly use the term “fat” to describe themselves, but always in a loving and empowering context. “I call myself and my friends fat all day because we’re using it lovingly and acknowledging the struggles we’ve all faced,” she said. “Of course, using it in a derogatory way is terrible. But the reality is, we’re fat in an industry dominated by size-zero girls.”

By reclaiming the word, Ferreira said it helps remove the negative weight it has carried. “It’s fun to let go of the heaviness of this word that has had so much weight to it — no pun intended,” she added.

Reflecting on her past, Ferreira shared how the word “fat” used to be a source of pain during her upbringing. “Fat was a terrible, terrible word for me growing up,” she admitted. However, reclaiming the term marked a turning point in her life. “When I started to identify with the word and call myself fat, it was the best moment ever. It felt like freedom.”

She described how embracing the label allowed her to overcome childhood bullying. “Those times kids made fun of me for being fat — well, I don’t care anymore. I’m making money off being fat. What are they doing?” she quipped.