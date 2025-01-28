Woods also alleged that Combs fostered a verbally abusive work atmosphere. When asked why she decided to speak up now, she said, “It’s less about why now and more about why I couldn’t speak earlier

Former Danity Kane member D. Woods has spoken out about her experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging she was treated “like a piece of meat” during her time working with him.

In an interview with ABC News, Woods addressed her allegations against Combs, who is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Woods, 41, described her interactions with Combs, 55, as troubling, claiming his behavior contributed to both the rise and dismantling of her career. As part of the girl group Danity Kane, formed in 2005 on MTV’s Making the Band, Woods said Combs engaged in manipulative tactics, alternating between criticism and praise.

Speaking about her experience in the new Investigation Discovery docuseries The Fall of Diddy, Woods reflected on the degrading treatment she endured, saying, “I found myself in dark, predatory spaces, hearing some of the most demeaning comments.” She explained to ABC News that she often felt objectified, valued only for her sex appeal, and unsafe in certain environments.

Woods also alleged that Combs fostered a verbally abusive work atmosphere. When asked why she decided to speak up now, she said, “It’s less about why now and more about why I couldn’t speak earlier. I feel this is the moment where my truth will be heard, considered, and believed.” She added, “Staying silent hasn’t changed anything.”

Acknowledging Combs’ influence, Woods described him as a “community hero” whom she once admired, noting, “Many don’t want to believe their hero could be someone different behind the scenes.” When asked what she would say to Combs if given the chance, she replied, “I don’t know if words are necessary. Holding my head high is enough.”

Combs’ legal team has dismissed the allegations as baseless. In a statement, they accused the documentaries of profiting from a “media circus” and failing to provide adequate time or details for rebuttal. They characterized the accusations as fabricated and maintained confidence that the judicial process would reveal the truth.

A source close to Combs described the claims as disappointing and sensationalized, emphasizing that Making the Band was a reality show where dramatization was common for entertainment. Decisions made during the show, the source stated, were aimed at fostering professionalism and ensuring success.

Combs remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial in May. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Danity Kane, formed through Making the Band 3, originally included Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres, and Woods. In 2008, Combs removed O’Day and Woods from the group amid escalating tensions.

In September 2024, former member Dawn Richard filed a federal lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of a decade of sexual and verbal abuse. She also claimed he owed her $3.5 million in unpaid wages, royalties, and tour earnings.