Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

Woods also alleged that Combs fostered a verbally abusive work atmosphere. When asked why she decided to speak up now, she said, “It’s less about why now and more about why I couldn’t speak earlier

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

P DIDDY


Former Danity Kane member D. Woods has spoken out about her experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging she was treated “like a piece of meat” during her time working with him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an interview with ABC News, Woods addressed her allegations against Combs, who is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Woods, 41, described her interactions with Combs, 55, as troubling, claiming his behavior contributed to both the rise and dismantling of her career. As part of the girl group Danity Kane, formed in 2005 on MTV’s Making the Band, Woods said Combs engaged in manipulative tactics, alternating between criticism and praise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking about her experience in the new Investigation Discovery docuseries The Fall of Diddy, Woods reflected on the degrading treatment she endured, saying, “I found myself in dark, predatory spaces, hearing some of the most demeaning comments.” She explained to ABC News that she often felt objectified, valued only for her sex appeal, and unsafe in certain environments.

Woods also alleged that Combs fostered a verbally abusive work atmosphere. When asked why she decided to speak up now, she said, “It’s less about why now and more about why I couldn’t speak earlier. I feel this is the moment where my truth will be heard, considered, and believed.” She added, “Staying silent hasn’t changed anything.”

Acknowledging Combs’ influence, Woods described him as a “community hero” whom she once admired, noting, “Many don’t want to believe their hero could be someone different behind the scenes.” When asked what she would say to Combs if given the chance, she replied, “I don’t know if words are necessary. Holding my head high is enough.”

Combs’ legal team has dismissed the allegations as baseless. In a statement, they accused the documentaries of profiting from a “media circus” and failing to provide adequate time or details for rebuttal. They characterized the accusations as fabricated and maintained confidence that the judicial process would reveal the truth.

A source close to Combs described the claims as disappointing and sensationalized, emphasizing that Making the Band was a reality show where dramatization was common for entertainment. Decisions made during the show, the source stated, were aimed at fostering professionalism and ensuring success.

Combs remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial in May. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Danity Kane, formed through Making the Band 3, originally included Aubrey O’Day, Dawn Richard, Shannon Bex, Aundrea Fimbres, and Woods. In 2008, Combs removed O’Day and Woods from the group amid escalating tensions.

In September 2024, former member Dawn Richard filed a federal lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of a decade of sexual and verbal abuse. She also claimed he owed her $3.5 million in unpaid wages, royalties, and tour earnings.

Filed under

diddy sean combs hollywood

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Alleged Attack On Two Indian Farmers By Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura Sparks Tensions At Border

Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

Has Google Maps Already Changed The Gulf Of Mexico’s Name To The Gulf Of America?

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic Day Event

‘A Product Of The Bond’ Satya Nadella Expresses Pride In India-US Bond At Seattle Republic...

Entertainment

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Mumbai Police Probe Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Key Lead Emerges In West Bengal, ‘Woman’ Questioned

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip Fillers Rumours

Did Khushi Kapoor Undergo The Knife? Actress Finally Opens Up About Nose Job And Lip

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It Be Televised Like Johnny Depp’s Case?

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Are Heading To Court On This Date But Will It

Did Donald Trump’s Administration Threaten Selena Gomez? Singer Deletes Her Tearful Video On Deportation Policies

Did Donald Trump’s Administration Threaten Selena Gomez? Singer Deletes Her Tearful Video On Deportation Policies

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox