THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung has publicly confirmed that he is the father of South Korean model Moon Gabi’s baby. His statement followed a report by entertainment outlet Dispatch Korea, which revealed his paternity.

Moon Gabi had previously announced the birth of her child earlier this year without identifying the father. Both stars addressed the news shortly after it broke.

Relationship Timeline

According to reports, Jung Woo Sung and Moon Gabi first met in 2022 and stayed in touch over the years. Although there were no indications of the two being in a romantic relationship, they reportedly grew closer.

In June 2023, Moon Gabi learned of her pregnancy and shared the news with Jung Woo Sung. The 51-year-old actor was reportedly delighted and expressed his commitment to support her in parenting.

Official Statement

Jung Woo Sung’s agency, Artist Company, released a statement to confirm the news. “It is true that actor Jung Woo Sung is the biological father of the child Moon Gabi revealed on social media. He is currently discussing the best possible approaches for childcare and will take full responsibility as a father,” the statement said, as quoted by Soompi.

Moon Gabi’s Announcement

Over the weekend, Moon Gabi’s social media post announcing her baby’s arrival went viral. The model shared a photo with her child and reflected on her journey. She revealed that the pregnancy came as a surprise and admitted to keeping it private to protect her baby.

“I wasn’t prepared for this news that came so suddenly. Rather than celebrating my pregnancy openly, I spent it quietly with the support of my family,” Moon Gabi shared. “I made this decision to protect the precious life inside me, choosing to keep it hidden for the baby’s sake.”

The revelation of Jung Woo Sung and Moon Gabi welcoming a child outside of marriage has sparked mixed reactions. While some have congratulated the pair on their new chapter, others have raised questions about the situation, highlighting societal attitudes toward parenthood outside traditional norms.

