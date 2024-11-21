This Viral Rapper Will Become Only The Second INDIAN Artist After Diljit Dosanjh To Perform At Coachella

Hanumankind’s journey to global recognition began earlier this year with the release of Big Dawgs, a track that quickly went viral. Known for his dynamic style and unique approach to hip-hop, Hanumankind has become a sensation both in India and abroad.

Hanumankind, the rising Malayali rapper known for his viral hit Big Dawgs, has reached a significant milestone in his career.

He is set to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2025, becoming only the second Indian artist to achieve this honour. The first was Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who made history with his electrifying performance at Coachella 2024.

Coachella 2025 Lineup

The festival organizers unveiled the 2025 lineup on Wednesday, featuring headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. Travis Scott will also appear as a special guest, marking his return to Coachella after his 2020 headlining slot was canceled due to the pandemic.

Other prominent artists set to perform include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, and South African singer Tyla, who had to pull out of the 2024 edition due to injury. Classical music enthusiasts can look forward to Gustavo Dudamel performing with the LA Philharmonic, while fans of Brazilian pop and electronic music can anticipate appearances by Anitta and Kraftwerk, respectively.

Coachella will take place over two weekends, April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025. Hanumankind is scheduled to perform on one of the Saturdays, though it is yet to be confirmed whether it will be April 12 or 19.

Hanumankind- A Rising Star in Indian Rap

Hanumankind’s journey to global recognition began earlier this year with the release of Big Dawgs, a track that quickly went viral. Known for his dynamic style and unique approach to hip-hop, Hanumankind has become a sensation both in India and abroad.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Legacy at Coachella

Hanumankind’s Coachella debut follows the footsteps of Diljit Dosanjh, who captivated audiences in 2024 with his performance that brought Punjabi music to the global stage. Diljit’s historic set was a highlight of a festival headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator.

Coachella’s Evolution

Over the years, Coachella has become a platform for diverse musical acts, blending mainstream artists with classical and experimental performers. The 2025 edition continues this tradition, bringing together global superstars, emerging talents, and a variety of musical genres.

For fans of Hanumankind and Indian music, this marks another proud moment of cultural representation on an international stage.