This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

The streaming platforms are full of new content this week with a wide array of movies and shows to satisfy all palates. Whether it is a high-stakes drama or a thrilling horror movie, everybody can find something to binge-watch. We are going to explore some of the most anticipated releases on your screens from September 22 to September 28, 2025.

New Shows And Gripping Dramas

Tulsa King Season 3: (Amazon Prime Video, September 22, 2025)

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the third season of this crime drama. After the unexpected reappearance on his former grounds, Dwight has to go through the criminal underworld again, cementing his own empire and taking on fresh challenges directly.

House of Guinness: (Netflix, September 25, 2025)

This is a new series that is sure to take us on a trip to the historical dimension of the legendary brewery and the family history and the drama behind the scenes of a multinational business empire.

The Savant: (Apple TV+, September 26, 2025)

An intriguing crime drama that is based around a brilliant yet socially awkward savant who flexes their unusual powers in order to aid in solving the more difficult cases. Prepare to have a mind-bending experience with suspense and surprises.

Thrills, Spies, and Spooky Adventures

Marvel Zombies: (Disney+, September 24, 2025);

Prepare to go on an undead superhero expedition of the Marvel Universe. This is an animated series that is filled with a desperate group of survivors who are attempting to rescue their world which is overrun by super-powered zombies and the action and the dark humor is replete with a lot of gruesomeness.

Slow Horses Season 5: (Apple TV+, September 24, 2025)

Gary Oldman reprises the role of the brilliant and disgraced MI5 agent Jackson Lamb, in the fifth season of this spy thriller. The slow horses, a team of MI5 castoffs are caught in the middle of another big game, and it turns out that even the misfits can also become useful in the espionage world.

Alice in Borderland (Season 3): (Netflix, September 25)

In its third season, the Japanese survival banking game show has grown with high stakes and convoluting character development, which will contain even more mindbenders. The viewers are positively anticipating the development of the plot between Arisu and Usagi following the huge climax of the last season.

Cat’s Eye: (Disney+, September 26, 2025)

This is a new Japanese based animated show that must be viewed by crime and mystery lovers. It is preceded by three sisters who are professional art thieves, in constant step ahead of the police, in their quest to find out the truth behind the disappearance of their own father.

Ruth & Boaz: (Netflix, September 26, 2025)

A romantic comedy which is a fresh and contemporary twist on an old literary work. It is a love story, loyalty and redemption story that will reach the hearts of lovers.

Dhadak 2: (Netflix, September 26)

This is an Indian film, and it is one of the most expected movies to appear on Netflix. Despite having kept the information a secret, the movie is most probably a romantic drama because successful Hindi-language materials have been emerging on the platform.

It has been a busy week with all sorts of releases that can be viewed at the comfort of the homes. Turn on your popcorn, find your favorable place on the couch and prepare to be entertained throughout the week!

