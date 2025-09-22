LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

Explore the hottest OTT releases from Sept 22–28, 2025! From crime dramas like Tulsa King to zombie chaos in Marvel Zombies, spy thrillers, and romantic comedies, there’s something for every binge-watcher this week.

Top OTT Releases This Week: Sept 22–28, 2025 – Thrills, Romance and Suspense (Pc: X)
Top OTT Releases This Week: Sept 22–28, 2025 – Thrills, Romance and Suspense (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 22, 2025 12:20:38 IST

The streaming platforms are full of new content this week with a wide array of movies and shows to satisfy all palates. Whether it is a high-stakes drama or a thrilling horror movie, everybody can find something to binge-watch. We are going to explore some of the most anticipated releases on your screens from September 22 to September 28, 2025.

New Shows And Gripping Dramas 

Tulsa King Season 3: (Amazon Prime Video, September 22, 2025)

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the third season of this crime drama. After the unexpected reappearance on his former grounds, Dwight has to go through the criminal underworld again, cementing his own empire and taking on fresh challenges directly.

House of Guinness: (Netflix, September 25, 2025)

This is a new series that is sure to take us on a trip to the historical dimension of the legendary brewery and the family history and the drama behind the scenes of a multinational business empire.

The Savant: (Apple TV+, September 26, 2025)

An intriguing crime drama that is based around a brilliant yet socially awkward savant who flexes their unusual powers in order to aid in solving the more difficult cases. Prepare to have a mind-bending experience with suspense and surprises.

Thrills, Spies, and Spooky Adventures 

Marvel Zombies: (Disney+, September 24, 2025); 

Prepare to go on an undead superhero expedition of the Marvel Universe. This is an animated series that is filled with a desperate group of survivors who are attempting to rescue their world which is overrun by super-powered zombies and the action and the dark humor is replete with a lot of gruesomeness.

Slow Horses Season 5: (Apple TV+, September 24, 2025)

Gary Oldman reprises the role of the brilliant and disgraced MI5 agent Jackson Lamb, in the fifth season of this spy thriller. The slow horses, a team of MI5 castoffs are caught in the middle of another big game, and it turns out that even the misfits can also become useful in the espionage world.

 Alice in Borderland (Season 3): (Netflix, September 25)

In its third season, the Japanese survival banking game show has grown with high stakes and convoluting character development, which will contain even more mindbenders. The viewers are positively anticipating the development of the plot between Arisu and Usagi following the huge climax of the last season.

Cat’s Eye: (Disney+, September 26, 2025)

This is a new Japanese based animated show that must be viewed by crime and mystery lovers. It is preceded by three sisters who are professional art thieves, in constant step ahead of the police, in their quest to find out the truth behind the disappearance of their own father.

Ruth & Boaz: (Netflix, September 26, 2025)

A romantic comedy which is a fresh and contemporary twist on an old literary work. It is a love story, loyalty and redemption story that will reach the hearts of lovers.

Dhadak 2: (Netflix, September 26)

This is an Indian film, and it is one of the most expected movies to appear on Netflix. Despite having kept the information a secret, the movie is most probably a romantic drama because successful Hindi-language materials have been emerging on the platform.

It has been a busy week with all sorts of releases that can be viewed at the comfort of the homes. Turn on your popcorn, find your favorable place on the couch and prepare to be entertained throughout the week!

Also Read: Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon

Tags: binge-watch this weekOTT releases this week

RELATED News

Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Rumored Girlfriend? A Kashmiri Muslim, Fashion Entrepreneur, Name Is…
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Shocker: Maryada Manish Evicted, Here’s What He Truly Earned Post-Nagarjuna’s Show
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal celebrates Bengali language, pays tribute to literary icons Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and more
Mahesh Bhatt Compares Akshay Kumar To Tom Cruise, Recalls A Life-Threatening Stunt He Did For His Movie: ‘I Shut My Eyes’

LATEST NEWS

Blake Lively celebrates 18 years of 'Gossip Girl', drops rare BTS with Michelle Trachtenberg, Penn Badgley and others
Vedanta's BALCO Medical Centre Puts Spotlight on Cancer Prevention and Multidisciplinary Collaboration for Cancer Care
Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship kicks off on September 29 at DLTA
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Massacre: Pakistani Airstrike Drops 8 LS-6 Bombs, Kills 30 Civilians, Including Women And Children
"Celebration of culture and unity," says Booker winner Banu Mushtaq as she opens Mysuru Dasara celebrations
India, Brazil "chartering course for future partnership in the next 10 years," says Brazil envoy
This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)
'Mardaani 3' new poster out: Rani Mukerji as fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy returns for the "most challenging case"
Sarveshwar Foods Bags Significant INR 329 million Export Order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities Pte. Ltd
"They spit in face of BCCI," controversial gesture from Pakistan cricketer's Rauf, Farhan invites criticism from opposition
This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)
This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)
This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)
This Week’s OTT Binge Alert: Thrills, Romance, Drama, And Surprises Await You From (September 22– September 28, 2025)

QUICK LINKS