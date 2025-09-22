LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon

Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon

Acclaimed Indian thriller Drishyam is set for a Korean remake, directed by Deok Noh. Produced by Anthology Studios and Panorama Studios, the suspense-filled story that captivated audiences worldwide will reach Korean screens in 2025.

Drishyam thrills Korea next! Deok Noh to direct the suspense-packed remake in 2025 (PC: X)
Drishyam thrills Korea next! Deok Noh to direct the suspense-packed remake in 2025 (PC: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 22, 2025 11:17:40 IST

The thrilling plot of Indian thriller, Drishyam, will be gripping another group of viewers as it gets its first-ever Korean adaptation. The grand partnership of Panorama Studios of India and Anthology Studios of South Korea is a milestone in the history of the two countries as it attempts to cross the cultural boundary with a story that is culturally uplifting and resonates with everyone, a story of family, self-preservation and mystery.

Such a legendary filmmaker as Deok Noh has been confirmed as the director of the project, and her specific storytelling power will be applied to a story that has already succeeded in several languages. The information that was leaked at the Busan Asian Contents & Film Market proves a long-bubbling project and certifies the global success of the franchise.

Deok Noh’s Vision

Making Deok Noh to direct the Korean version of Drishyam is a wise choice that is leading to an interesting new interpretation of the old thriller. With a filmography that is considered quite varied, Deok Noh has a track record of exploring various genres with a unique approach. Her first work, the romantic comedy Very Ordinary Couple (2013), in turn revealed the talent to utilize intimate characters, and her newsroom thriller The Exclusive: Beat the Devil Tattoo (2015) showed her mastery of creating tense moments.

This is a diverse experience, which implies that the Korean Drishyam will not be a mere retelling. It will be a new character-focused, and character-driven exploration of the themes of the original, mixed with the emotionalism and aesthetic sensibilities that are inherent to Korean cinema.

Thriller Remake: A Cross-Cultural Phenomenon

The Drishyam franchise has turned out to be a formidable remaking machine, yet the Korean version was a groundbreaking one. It started its career in 2013 when the 2013 Malayalam-language film with its title was directed by Jeethu Joseph and starred superstar Mohanlal. The immense success of the film saw a series of successful remakes in various Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi and also with an international adaptation in Sinhala. A remake of it, the Chinese Sheep Without a Shepherd (2019), was also an enormous box office hit.

The uniform success rate in different cultures and languages identifies the global appeal of the main idea of Drishyam, which is a clever and desperate attempt by a middle-class man to save his family on the side of the law. The Korean remake is destined to carry on with this legacy and this will make the film a global phenomenon even more.

Also Read: The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Strikes Nepotism Hard And Boldly Shocks

Tags: Deok Nohdrishyamdrishyam-korean-remake

RELATED News

Mahesh Bhatt Compares Akshay Kumar To Tom Cruise, Recalls A Life-Threatening Stunt He Did For His Movie: ‘I Shut My Eyes’
Bigg Boss 19: Is Nehal Chudasama really eliminated? 'Secret Room' drama unfolds during Weekend Ka Vaar
‘Cheap Publicity’ Guwahati Student Slammed For Insensitive Post During Assamese Mourning Of Zubeen Garg’s Death
"Pure devotion": PM Modi offers musical tribute on first day of Navratri 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Day 29 Highlights: Amaal Malik Romantic Song For Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Secret Room Entry After Eviction

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At Charlie Kirk Funeral, Visuals Raise Fresh Concerns About His Health
Navratre 2025: Top 50+ Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes, & Trending Social Media Status
9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life
PM Modi interacts with Arunachal's traders, industry reps; discusses impact of GST rate reduction
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
From Observation to Insight: How Dr. Birupakshi Biswas is Transforming Pathology
Abhishek Sharma Drops Four-Word Explosive Dig After Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf In India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon

QUICK LINKS