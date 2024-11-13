Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman recently deactivated her social media accounts after a private video was leaked. Local reports suggest that the alleged video circulated widely on social media, sparking significant trolling.

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman recently deactivated her social media accounts after a private video was leaked. Local reports suggest that the alleged video circulated widely on social media, sparking significant trolling.

Social media users share screenshots

Some users on X further exacerbated the situation by sharing screenshots, which intensified the backlash and ultimately prompted Rehman to deactivate her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Before leaving social media, Rehman addressed the controversy in a statement, highlighting the difficult realities that social media influencers encounter in the digital age, as reported by *The Express Tribune*.

Who is Imsha Rehman?

Imsha Rehman is well-known in Pakistan for her lively and engaging content. Besides TikTok, she maintains a presence on other social media platforms. In interviews with local channels, she shared that she was born on October 7, 2002, in Lahore, where she was also raised.

What happened with Minahil Malik before Imsha Rehman?

Minahil Malik also faced a similar controversy when a video surfaced in October showing her in an intimate moment with her partner. She claimed the video was “fake” and filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Pakistani stars intentionally leaking videos?

Despite her denial, Malik endured significant trolling, with social media users accusing her of intentionally leaking the video. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan also released a video criticizing influencers for “stooping to the lowest level” to gain fame, and while she did not mention Malik by name, her comments were widely interpreted as directed toward her.

No one has claimed responsibility for leaking the videos yet. It is not also clear how the videos were leaked online.

The incident raised concerns about online bullying and data privacy in the digital age. Some urged for greater sympathy and sensitivity in handling such situations, while others condemned those who were sharing the videos online.

Read More: Witness To Diddy’s Alleged Freak-Off Party Claims Minors Were Dressed As ‘Harajuku Barbies’

Filed under

Imsha Rehman instagram Imsha Rehman leaked video Imsha Rehman MMS Imsha Rehman Video Imsha Rehman Viral Video Minahil Malik video TikToker Imsha Rehman tiktoker imsha rehman viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Liam Payne Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Ex, Maya Henry

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox