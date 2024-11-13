TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman recently deactivated her social media accounts after a private video was leaked. Local reports suggest that the alleged video circulated widely on social media, sparking significant trolling.

Social media users share screenshots

Some users on X further exacerbated the situation by sharing screenshots, which intensified the backlash and ultimately prompted Rehman to deactivate her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Before leaving social media, Rehman addressed the controversy in a statement, highlighting the difficult realities that social media influencers encounter in the digital age, as reported by *The Express Tribune*.

Who is Imsha Rehman?

Imsha Rehman is well-known in Pakistan for her lively and engaging content. Besides TikTok, she maintains a presence on other social media platforms. In interviews with local channels, she shared that she was born on October 7, 2002, in Lahore, where she was also raised.

What happened with Minahil Malik before Imsha Rehman?

Minahil Malik also faced a similar controversy when a video surfaced in October showing her in an intimate moment with her partner. She claimed the video was “fake” and filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Pakistani stars intentionally leaking videos?

Despite her denial, Malik endured significant trolling, with social media users accusing her of intentionally leaking the video. Pakistani actress Mishi Khan also released a video criticizing influencers for “stooping to the lowest level” to gain fame, and while she did not mention Malik by name, her comments were widely interpreted as directed toward her.

No one has claimed responsibility for leaking the videos yet. It is not also clear how the videos were leaked online.

The incident raised concerns about online bullying and data privacy in the digital age. Some urged for greater sympathy and sensitivity in handling such situations, while others condemned those who were sharing the videos online.

