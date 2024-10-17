Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
TMZ Gets Brutally Slammed For Posting Liam Payne’s Dead Body Online, Internet Dubs It ‘Gross’ And ‘Disgusting’

TMZ has faced similar backlash in the past, notably for its handling of the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in 2020.

Former One Direction member Liam Payne passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16. TMZ broke the news, stirring controversy by publishing cropped images of the 31-year-old singer at the scene before his death. Payne had been staying in Argentina’s capital prior to the tragic event.

TMZ’s initial report included a description of Payne’s body on a hotel deck, with his identifiable tattoos — a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion on his abdomen — visible in the photos. While the outlet chose not to show Payne’s full body, it still displayed parts of his arm and waist, sparking public outrage.

Another photo from the scene showed a police tent set up over Payne’s body. The outlet’s decision to publish the images was heavily criticized, with fans and celebrities, including singer Alessia Cara, condemning TMZ’s actions. On X (formerly Twitter), Cara called out TMZ, writing, “You’re gross @TMZ.”

Fans expressed their sorrow, with one noting the heartbreaking loss for Payne’s son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole. Another user criticized TMZ’s “exploitative” behavior and called for stronger laws to protect victims’ dignity.

TMZ has faced similar backlash in the past, notably for its handling of the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in 2020.

Like with Payne, TMZ was the first to report on the incident, even before authorities confirmed the victims’ identities or informed their families. TMZ’s founder, Harvey Levin, later defended the site’s actions, claiming they had received approval from Bryant’s representatives.

Filed under

hollywood liam payne dead body liam payne death reason Liam Payne news Trending news
