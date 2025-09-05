Tomorrowland 2026 Announced: Dates, Location, Theme & Everything You Can’t Miss About the World’s Biggest EDM Festival

Tomorrowland 2026, the world’s largest EDM festival, has been announced, including its first-ever Asian edition in Thailand in December 2026. With the festival’s grand theme “Paperworld,” a brand new location to discover, and the classic Tomorrowland multi-day festival experience, the festival will be sure to enchant fans across the globe.

Tomorrowland 2026 Dates and Location

Tomorrowland 2026 will take place for the first time in Asia, at the beautiful Silverlake Winery in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand. While the exact dates are in progress, we do know that Tomorrowland 2026 will occur in December 2026 for two exciting days of music and rich, immersive visuals.

Tomorrowland Theme: Paperworld

The festival’s official theme, “Paperworld,” will provide everyone with a magical celebration of handmade design and creativity. Stages will include details that are rich in Thai culture, and will combine the incredible fantasy worlds of the Tomorrowland Festival with rich, Southeast Asia art and storytelling.

Thailand’s Historic Moment

Thailand becomes the first country in the ASEAN region to host Tomorrowland after a big announcement from the government and a major 5-year sponsorship to host the event until 2030. This is a huge leap for Thailand’s cultural and tourism viability with millions expected to witness a true global music phenomenon.

Experiences & Highlights

World class electronic music artists performing across a multitude of stages.

Tomorrowland’s signature production. New age technology and who can forget the immersive visual arts.

Of course, there will be extensive integration of Thai culture from food, art and all the production (staging) with our own signature – uniqueness.

Packages & passes will be released late 2025 and pre-sale announcements will be provided in advance.

What You Might Miss

Tomorrowland 2026 is not simply a festival experience, it is a music, art & culture, multi-sensory journey on a world stage. With its Paperworld theme, its Asian debut and unique blend of fantasy & tradition, Tomorrowland’s 2026 edition will not be disappointing to loyal fans across the globe.

This article is for informational purposes only. Dates, performers, and event details are subject to change. Readers should check official Tomorrowland announcements for accurate updates before making travel or booking decisions.