Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has hosted a variety of guests, including popular Instagram personality Urfi Javed. However, recent reports reveal that Javed walked out of the show midway after facing derogatory comments from a few contestants.

According to TellyChakkar, while filming India’s Got Latent, Javed was subjected to offensive remarks, a regular feature of the show’s format. One contestant allegedly called her a “bi**h,” another questioned her “body count,” and yet another compared her to a well-known adult film star.

This behavior deeply disappointed Javed, prompting her to leave the show. The report mentions that Raina did not step in to address the situation, allowing it to escalate.

This is not the first time Raina’s show has sparked controversy over the boundaries of humor. Previously, Raina faced criticism for making jokes about Kusha Kapila’s divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia.

While many viewers accused Raina of being insensitive towards Kapila, he acknowledged that the incident strained their friendship. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, Raina shared, “I don’t have a favorite comedian, I have favorite jokes. I learn from many comics, and the list is endless. I don’t seek out controversies; I just try to be myself, and something always happens. My friendship with Kusha isn’t the same anymore; we talk rarely, but we had a good conversation recently. I still admire her and hope that one day we can laugh about it all. I’m always rooting for her success.”

It’s worth noting that India’s Got Latent often features roasts of guests, including male participants, who have not yet walked out of the show.

