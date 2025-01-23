The series is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine, who continue to deliver compelling narratives that explore human behavior amidst luxury and chaos.

HBO has officially greenlit the fourth season of its hit series The White Lotus, with production scheduled for 2026. While the filming location and returning cast members remain under wraps, creator and showrunner Mike White has already pitched ideas to HBO and Max Chief Casey Bloys, as revealed in November.

The cast of The White Lotus season 4 has not been revealed yet. NewsX will keep you posted.

Season 3 Premiere

The renewal announcement comes just weeks ahead of the February 16 debut of The White Lotus Season 3, which will transport viewers to Thailand. This season marks the return of Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager from Season 1, alongside an impressive new ensemble cast.

Previous seasons were set in Hawaii and Sicily, with each installment featuring privileged guests grappling with personal chaos and a mysterious death.

The Thailand-set season will feature a star-studded lineup, including Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, and Blackpink’s Lisa. Other notable names include Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Dom Hetrakul, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Awards and Legacy of The White Lotus

The White Lotus has won an impressive 15 Emmy Awards across its first two seasons. Season 1 earned the title of Outstanding Limited Series, while the series shifted to drama categories in Season 2 following its continuation. The show’s unique storytelling, blending satire and suspense, has captivated audiences and critics alike.

The series is executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine, who continue to deliver compelling narratives that explore human behavior amidst luxury and chaos.