Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, lauding the Indian Army’s indomitable courage and professional excellence, reinforcing the nation's pride in its defenders.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is diving deep into his preparation for the highly anticipated film Border 2, drawing inspiration and training from real-life heroes the Indian Army soldiers. As the nation marked the 77th Indian Army Day today, Dhawan paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the men in uniform.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared glimpses from the sets of Border 2, where he spent time interacting with soldiers. “Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep,” he captioned his post, which featured pictures of him alongside the troops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Varun’s co-star Sunny Deol, known for his powerful portrayals of patriotic characters, also joined in the celebrations. Sharing a series of photos and videos from his interactions with soldiers, Deol expressed his gratitude for their service. In one video, he can be seen chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” with the soldiers, while other photos captured him engaging in friendly arm wrestling matches and posing for pictures. “Then, Now, and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay,” he wrote in his heartfelt tribute.

The Indian Army Day is observed annually to honor the service, sacrifice, and dedication of the armed forces. This year, the celebrations highlighted India’s advancements in defense technology and its commitment to achieving self-reliance in the sector.

Modi Wishes Indian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the Indian Army on this occasion. In a message to the soldiers, he said, “Heartiest greetings of Army Day to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen, brave women, and family members. The country is proud of the indomitable courage, sacrifice, and incomparable dedication of its soldiers towards the nation.”

Acknowledging the Indian Army’s professionalism and resilience, the Prime Minister added, “The Indian Army’s dedication and ability to face various challenges professionally has set high standards of service. As an organized, disciplined, and strong force, the Indian Army has established a unique identity in the world.”

Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, promises to bring another gripping story of patriotism and sacrifice, with Dhawan and Deol paying homage to India’s brave hearts both on and off-screen.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs