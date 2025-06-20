Veteran Actor Vivek Lagoo Dies At 74, Bollywood And Marathi Film Industry Mourns

Veteran actor and filmmaker Vivek Lagoo, a prominent name in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on the evening of June 19, 2025, at the age of 74. The news of his demise was confirmed by journalist Vickey Lalwani, who shared the announcement on his Instagram account.

The final rites for the seasoned actor will be performed on June 20 at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. His death has left the Marathi and Hindi film industry mourning the loss of a versatile and deeply respected figure.

Known for Powerful and Subtle Performances

Vivek Lagoo carved a niche for himself through memorable roles across mediums — from theatre and television to mainstream films. He is best known for his performances in films like Ugly (2013), Sarv Mangal Savdhan (2016), and What About Savarkar? (2015). His ability to transition between intense dramatic roles and light-hearted characters won him both critical acclaim and audience affection.

Married to the Late Reema Lagoo

Vivek Lagoo was formerly married to the late Reema Lagoo, one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, known for her iconic roles in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath – Saath Hain, and the popular television series Shriman Shrimati.

The couple got married in 1978, but later separated. Despite their separation, they remained on cordial terms until Reema Lagoo’s sudden passing in 2017. Their relationship was regarded as one built on mutual respect and shared artistic values.

Tributes from the Film and Political Fraternity

Following the news of Lagoo’s demise, tributes have poured in from colleagues, admirers, and public figures. Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s Minister for Cultural Affairs, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

In a heartfelt post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shelar wrote:

“Soulful Tribute!… The news of the demise of actor Vivek Lagoo is extremely sad. With his passing, Marathi theatre and film industry has lost a smiling, alert and sensitive personality.”

He further added:

“His strong performance style on stage, his light and touching roles on television, and his light-hearted comedy on occasions have made him a permanent place in the hearts of fans. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this loss.”

A Legacy That Will Be Remembered

Over the decades, Vivek Lagoo contributed immensely to Marathi theatre and Indian cinema, not just through acting but also direction. He was regarded as an artist who blended intellect, emotion, and subtlety in every performance.

While he may not have often been in the limelight, his impact on stage and screen has been substantial. His passing marks the end of an era, especially for those who admired the golden days of Marathi theatre and character-driven Hindi cinema.

Known for maintaining a low public profile, Vivek Lagoo continued to remain active in cultural circles and remained a mentor figure for many aspiring artists. His deep understanding of character portrayal and storytelling earned him great respect across generations of actors.

