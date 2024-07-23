'Vettaiyan' Out Of Dussehra Race? Rajinikanth Drops An Update

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, one of the most eagerly-awaited Tamil films of the year. It has created a buzz among fans as it features ‘Superstar’ as a cop. The film is currently slated to open in theatres this Dussehra. However, the latest update suggests that this may no longer be the case.

Rajinikanth Opens Up On ‘Vettaiyan’ Release Date

Vettaiyan is currently expected to hit screens alongside Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ this Dussehra. However, Rajinikanth’s latest statement about its progress suggests that it might not be able to keep its date with the audience.

The veteran mass hero recently told the media that the release date is yet to be finalised. He added that its dubbing is underway.

“Regarding Vettaiyan, the release date is yet to be locked. The dubbing works are in process,” said Rajinikanth.

This will be his first release after ‘Lal Salaam’, which hit screens this February and bombed at the box office. ‘Thalaivar’ had an extended cameo in the flick.

About ‘Vettaiyan’

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Some time ago, a photo of the legend in Khakee went viral on social media. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘Jawan’.

The multi-starrer also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati joined the cast a few weeks ago in Hyderabad. The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The ‘Kabali’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits such as ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’, for the actioner ‘Coolie’. The flick reportedly features him as a don centres on gold smuggling.