Vijay Sethupathi returns to host Bigg Boss Tamil season 9, show to premiere on this date
Home > Entertainment > Vijay Sethupathi returns to host Bigg Boss Tamil season 9, show to premiere on this date

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 10:50:07 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss Tamil fans, as the popular reality show is all set to return with its ninth season.

This season will once again see Vijay Sethupathi as the host, a familiar face whose charm and presence have become key parts of the show. His return ends weeks of speculation among fans about whether he would continue hosting the much-loved programme.

The official announcement was made by the channel on Saturday through Instagram. Along with the news, they released a poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi dressed in a cream denim jacket. The caption read: “You will understand only by watching… You will know only by going. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch – From October 5th.”

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will be telecast on Vijay Television and will also stream on JioCinema. The grand premiere will take place on October 5.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has been busy with multiple projects. His upcoming projects include filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s new directorial, which also stars Tabu and Samyuktha. Shooting for the film began in July in Hyderabad with a muhurat puja. Pictures from the set showed Vijay posing with the director, producers, and cast.

Vijay Sethupathi’s most recent release was Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic comedy that premiered in theatres in July 2025 and had its OTT release in August 2025. The film also starred Nithya Menon.

The actor was also seen in Ace, which was released in theatres on May 23. In Ace, he played Kannan, aka Bolt. The film, directed by Arumugakumar, featured Rukmini Vasanth as Rukku, Kannan’s love interest. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bigg bossbigg-boss-tamil-9entertainment newsreality showVijay Sethupathi

QUICK LINKS