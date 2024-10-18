Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Authorities stated that there were "no defensive injuries" and no indication of third-party involvement. A toxicology report is still pending, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Liam Payne experienced difficulties during his time in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before his tragic death. The former One Direction member passed away at the age of 31 on October 16 after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

According to three sources who spoke to a publication, Payne had been “kicked out” of another hotel, the Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires, prior to the incident.

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death?

One insider shared that Payne was asked to leave the hotel “because he was being a nuisance and disturbing the other guests and appeared intoxicated.” The Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires declined to comment on the situation.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, confirmed to PEOPLE that Payne had “jumped from the balcony” of his hotel room. A preliminary autopsy revealed that he died from multiple injuries, including “internal and external” hemorrhages.

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the 25 injuries detailed in the autopsy were consistent with those caused by a fall, noting that “the head injuries were sufficient to cause death.” The injuries to Payne’s skull, chest, abdomen, and limbs also contributed to his death.

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik shared emotional tributes to him on Instagram. Styles wrote, “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it.”

Niall Horan, who had seen Payne at his concert at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on October 2, expressed his sorrow, saying, “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

