Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Amid rumors that Sivaji Productions demanded Rs 5 crore from Nayanthara for using clips from the film Chandramukhi in her documentary, an official No Objection Certificate (NOC) has surfaced.

The NOC, issued by Sivaji Productions, confirms that the production house has no objections to the use of the footage in Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the document on his social media handle.

Details of the NOC

The NOC clearly states that Sivaji Productions has no objections to Rowdy Pictures, the production company owned by Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, using footage from the film. It certifies that Rowdy Pictures has been granted permission to use, reproduce, and distribute the footage exclusively for the documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Additionally, the certificate ensures that Rowdy Pictures, along with its affiliates, is protected from any future claims or disputes related to the use of the footage.

Legal Issues with Dhanush

This issue comes after Nayanthara found herself in a legal dispute with actor Dhanush concerning the use of footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the same documentary.

Nayanthara had sought Dhanush’s permission to include visuals from the film, but he refused and instead issued a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore in damages. This led to Dhanush filing a civil suit in the Madras High Court against Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and Netflix for using the footage without authorization.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is a documentary that explores the actress’s personal and professional journey. It highlights her rise to stardom and the love story with her husband. The documentary is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

