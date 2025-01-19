Was Pritam Offended When Sonu Nigam Compared Him To AR Rahman?

Pritam would pay close attention to every small detail. Sonu shared this observation during their early days of collaboration, particularly when he was recording for Pritam's first film, Tere Liye

Sonu Nigam, a renowned singer, recently shared his experiences of working with two of the biggest names in Indian music—AR Rahman and Pritam—in an interview with O2 India.

He described how each composer has a unique approach to creating music. According to Sonu, Rahman has a relaxed style that gives artists the freedom to perform without feeling pressured, while Pritam is more involved in every detail of the process, focusing on the finer aspects of the music.

Recalling his interactions, Sonu mentioned how he once pointed out this stark contrast to Pritam, which he believes may have upset the composer. He explained that while Rahman provides artists with significant liberty, Pritam’s meticulous approach is rooted in his thoroughness.

Sonu in an interview said, “AR Rahman gives you so much liberty. You don’t feel like you are singing in a high-pressure environment. Pritam comes from a different school of thought. He goes into the nitty-gritty, and he isn’t wrong. Everyone has their own style.”

He added, “I remember telling Pritam that you are just the opposite of AR Rahman. I told him that Rahman is such a renowned composer and he does not bother anyone, and you are just splitting hairs. He was perhaps offended by this then but I said what I was experiencing.”

Sonu remarked that, unlike Rahman, who typically lets singers do their work without interference, Pritam would pay close attention to every small detail. Sonu shared this observation during their early days of collaboration, particularly when he was recording for Pritam’s first film, Tere Liye.

Despite the difference in their methods, Sonu appreciated the distinct qualities each composer brought to the table.

In addition to reflecting on his work with Rahman and Pritam, Sonu also touched on his recent collaboration with Vishal Dadlani. The two singers teamed up for the single Jaan Le Gayi, part of the Bhoomi 2024 album, composed by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Shraddha Pandit.

The song has garnered nearly two million views on YouTube.

