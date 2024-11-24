Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘Gets’ Teary In Toronto Eras Tour, Here’s Why





Taylor Swift was in tears and all emotional after she delivered an unforgettable performance on the final night of her Toronto stop for the Eras Tour.

Performing at a sold-out Rogers Centre, the Grammy-winning artist paused during her ballad ‘Champagne Problems’ to wipe away tears, moved by an extended standing ovation from the crowd of 49,000.

Thanked Swifties

Swift, 34, took a moment to address the audience, thanking them for their overwhelming support. “Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour, so you doing that—you have no idea how much it means to me,” she said, her voice breaking before turning away to collect herself.

Dressed in a striking berry-colored gown, Swift reflected on her time in Toronto. “It’s been so amazing. I love you guys. Thank you so much for that,” she said, as cheers erupted from the crowd.

’Having A Moment’

The pop star expressed gratitude to her band, crew, and fellow performers, acknowledging the hard work they had put into the record-breaking tour. “I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore,” she admitted, laughing through her emotions. “That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry.”

My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers—we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and giving us that moment that we will never forget.

 

Three Shows more to go!

Swiftties were relieved when. Taylor assured fans that this wasn’t the tour’s final performance, with three shows still to come in Vancouver from December 6–8. She added,

The Eras Tour, spanning over 140 shows across five continents, has been a global phenomenon. With its penultimate stop in Toronto, Swift celebrated the monumental success of a tour that has defined her career and captured fans’ hearts worldwide.

Swift performed a one-of-a-kind repertoire that included a surprise triple mashup on the piano. The unusual medley, which included Cassandra from The Tortured Poets Department, Mad Woman, and I Did Something Bad, spanned her Folklore and Reputation eras.

Fans were also delighted by an acoustic rendition of Ours from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which hinted to a future re-recording. “I always think about what you might like to hear and what you haven’t heard in a while,” Swift said, smiling.

Filed under

Canada eras tour Eras Tour Taylor Swift taylor swift toronto
Advertisement

