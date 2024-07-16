As the release of Anand Tiwari’s comedy “Bad Newz” approaches, its stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk embarked on a lively promotional tour in Delhi. The trio not only engaged with fans at events but also immersed themselves in local experiences.

On their visit to Delhi, the actors opted for the Delhi metro to navigate the city’s traffic, mingling with commuters and discussing the metro map along the way. They later indulged in the famous Moolchand paranthas, capturing moments of their culinary delight, including Vicky Kaushal savoring parathas and lassi with evident joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@vbollywood_official)

Vicky Kaushal shared glimpses of their day on Instagram, thanking Delhi for its warmth and delicious parathas, while inviting audiences to witness their entertainment promise in “Bad Newz,” set to hit theaters on July 19.

“Bad Newz,” a dramedy produced by Anand Tiwari and a team including Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, promises a humorous take on unexpected fatherhood challenges, reminiscent of its predecessor “Good Newwz.” Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, the film introduces a fresh blend of comedy and chaos, starring Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

