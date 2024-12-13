What Is Allu Arjun’s Net Worth? Pushpa 2 Star Flies In Private Jet, Owns Fleet Of Luxury Cars From His Empire Of ₹460 Crore

The actor boasts a collection of luxury cars worth ₹20 crore, featuring vehicles like a BMW X6M, Jaguar XJ L, Hummer H2, Mercedes GLE 350d, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and a Range Rover.

Allu Arjun, renowned for his groundbreaking performance in Pushpa: The Rise, holds the title of the highest-paid actor in Telugu cinema. Reports suggest he charged a staggering ₹300 crore for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor’s estimated net worth stands at ₹460 crore.

Luxurious Properties and Lifestyle

Allu Arjun enjoys a life of grandeur, owning a private jet and several high-value properties. He resides in a luxurious mansion in Bengaluru with his family and also owns a palatial bungalow in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills, valued at approximately ₹100 crore.

In 2015, he expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai.

Allu Arjun’s Business Ventures

Apart from acting, Allu Arjun has diversified into various business ventures. He co-owns Geeta Arts, a production and distribution company, with his family. In 2022, he launched Allu Studio, a 10-acre facility in Hyderabad, and followed it up by opening AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet in June 2023.

Arjun also owns a Buffalo Wild Wings franchise and Hylife Brewing Co., a high-end hospitality venture in collaboration with M Kitchen, both located in Jubilee Hills. Additionally, he invested in CallHealth Services, a Hyderabad-based healthcare startup, participating in its Series C funding round, which was valued at $13.9 million.

Allu Arjun’s Car Collection and Vanity Van

The actor boasts a collection of luxury cars worth ₹20 crore, featuring vehicles like a BMW X6M, Jaguar XJ L, Hummer H2, Mercedes GLE 350d, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, and a Range Rover. His custom-designed vanity van, Falcon, is reportedly worth over ₹7 crore, and his private jet is valued at ₹80 crore.

Allu Arjun’s Brand Endorsements and Annual Earnings

Allu Arjun’s annual income is estimated at ₹90 crore, derived from acting, investments, and endorsements. For brand promotions, he charges between ₹6 and ₹7 crore per deal.

Hailing from a prominent film family, Allu Arjun’s uncle, Chiranjeevi, is a legendary figure in Telugu cinema. His father, Allu Aravind, produced his debut film as a child actor in 1985.

Empire Worth ₹460 Crore

With a thriving acting career, strategic investments, and a luxurious lifestyle, Allu Arjun has built an empire worth ₹460 crore, cementing his status as a true icon in the Telugu film industry.