What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name And What Is The Age Difference Between Him And His Husband Alex Carr?

Elvis Duran and Alex Carr, who dated for eight years before getting engaged in July 2018, lead a surprisingly simple and grounded life despite Duran’s celebrity status. The couple enjoys quiet evenings at home with their dog, preferring comfort over extravagance.

Renowned radio host Elvis Duran, known for Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, has entertained millions over the years. Beyond his iconic career, he shares a loving relationship with his husband, Alex Carr.

From their early days as a couple to their heartfelt wedding, here’s a glimpse into their journey and the dynamics of their relationship.

Elvis Duran and Alex Carr, who dated for eight years before getting engaged in July 2018, lead a surprisingly simple and grounded life despite Duran’s celebrity status. The couple enjoys quiet evenings at home with their dog, preferring comfort over extravagance.

“We are extremely low-key,” Duran revealed in an interview with a leading publication. “We like staying home, watching TV, and lounging in stretchy shorts and T-shirts.”

What Is Elvis Duran’s Real Name?

According to Facts Buddy, the well-known radio host Elvis Duran was born Barry Brian Cope. He entered the world on August 5, 1964, in McKinney, Texas, as the son of Billy James Cope and Valeta Cope.

What Is The Age Difference Between Elvis Duran And His Husband Alex Carr?

While they balance each other well, their differences add charm to their relationship. “I’m a city guy; he’s a suburban guy. I’m white-collar; he’s blue-collar. He fixes things, and I break them,” Duran shared humorously.

Carr, a zookeeper at Staten Island Zoo, introduced Duran to a love for animals and wildlife conservation. The couple has embarked on three safaris together, a passion Duran credits Carr for instilling in him. “I’ve learned so much about animals and saving species thanks to him,” Duran said, reflecting on their shared adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Duran (@elvisduran)

The couple shares a 16-year age difference, with Duran celebrating his 60th birthday in August and Carr recently turning 44. At the time of their wedding, Duran was 55, and Carr was 39. Despite the gap, their bond remains strong, proving that age is just a number when love is involved.

Duran and Carr’s relationship is a testament to the power of love, respect, and shared experiences, offering a glimpse into a partnership built on balance and mutual admiration.

In September 2019, Duran and Carr tied the knot in a vibrant wedding ceremony held at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The event embraced a Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) theme, featuring bold colors and festive decorations.

Friends and colleagues, including Duran’s co-hosts Danielle Monaro and Scott “Froggy” Langley, as well as celebrities like Dr. Oz and Charlamagne Tha God, attended the joyous celebration.

Duran described the wedding as a milestone. “To stand there with Alex and say, ‘This is my guy, and I’m his guy,’ was incredible,” he said.

Carr expressed his happiness on Instagram, writing, “I’ve always felt lucky, especially since Elvis came into my life eight years ago. First as my boyfriend, now as my husband!”