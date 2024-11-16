What Is The Controversy Behind Dhanush And Nayanthara And Where Did It All Start? Everything Explained

The animosity between the two reportedly began during the production of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Nayanthara claimed that Dhanush had criticized the film before its release, predicting its failure.

On Saturday, November 16, Tamil cinema icon Nayanthara shared an open letter addressing her strained relationship with actor-producer Dhanush K Raja. Once frequent collaborators in Tamil films, the duo’s relationship appears to have soured over the years. Here are the key details from Nayanthara’s letter:

Allegations Against Dhanush

Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harboring jealousy towards individuals who succeed without relying on industry connections. Referring to him as a “tyrant” and a “small-hearted person,” she also alleged that Dhanush has held a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

According to Nayanthara, this grudge dates back to the production of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh and featuring Nayanthara in the lead role.

Dispute Over Documentary Footage

Nayanthara’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, explores her life and career. She revealed that her team had repeatedly requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Dhanush to use clips from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary.

After failing to secure permission, her team resorted to creating behind-the-scenes footage with their own equipment. Following the release of the documentary’s trailer, Dhanush allegedly issued a legal notice, objecting to three seconds of footage and demanding ₹10 crore in damages.

Nayanthara expressed dismay at the legal notice, calling it “an all-time low.” She wrote, “This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character… clearly, you do not practice what you preach.”

Lingering Tensions from Past Incidents

The animosity between the two reportedly began during the production of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Nayanthara claimed that Dhanush had criticized the film before its release, predicting its failure.

However, the movie turned out to be a commercial success, further straining their relationship. In her letter, Nayanthara noted that the film holds sentimental value for her and Vignesh, as it marked the beginning of their relationship.

She wrote, “The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars. Your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster.”

Nayanthara’s Call for Authenticity

In her letter, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of hypocrisy, contrasting his public persona of promoting love and friendship with his alleged real-life behavior. “I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage… but clearly, you do not practice what you preach.”

Support From the Industry

Nayanthara has received widespread support from colleagues in the film industry, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Shruti Haasan, Dia Mirza, and others. Meanwhile, Dhanush and his team have yet to respond to the allegations.

This public fallout sheds light on years of professional and personal discord, highlighting unresolved issues between two of Tamil cinema’s most prominent figures.

