Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

Silverstone had three other film releases in 1995 including Le Nouveau Monde, Hideaway and The Babysitter. In 2023, she appeared in the crime drama thriller Reptile co-starring Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, while in 2024 she was seen in 'Y2K' and Netherlands-produced comedy horror Krazy House.

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

Alicia Silverstone has joined the cast of Yorgos Lanthimos’ new sci-fi movie ‘Bugonia’, which stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, reported Variety. Best known for her iconic role as Cher in ‘Clueless’, Silverstone also acted in Lanthimos’ 2017 psychological thriller ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer.’

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s latest picture follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who abduct the high-powered CEO of a big corporation, believing she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. Emmy winner Will Tracy wrote the script, which is based on the 2003 South Korean comedy ‘Save the Green Planet’. Silverstone’s role is being kept under wraps, according to Variety.

Alicia Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller ‘The Crush’, earning the 1994 MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. She also starred as Cher Horowitz in the teen comedy film ‘Clueless’. In 1997, she starred in the superhero film Batman & Robin, playing Batgirl. In 1996, she starred in the direct-to-video thriller True Crime as a Catholic school student.

Silverstone had three other film releases in 1995 including Le Nouveau Monde, Hideaway and The Babysitter. In 2023, she appeared in the crime drama thriller Reptile co-starring Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, while in 2024 she was seen in ‘Y2K’ and Netherlands-produced comedy horror Krazy House.

Bugonia is an upcoming science fiction comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos from a screenplay by Will Tracy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky   

Filed under

Alicia Silverstone hollywood latest movie news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Will Hamas Release Israeli Hostages Following The Death Of Yahya Sinwar?

Will Hamas Release Israeli Hostages Following The Death Of Yahya Sinwar?

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

How A Punjabi Gangster Became A Cult Figure For Immigrant Youths In Canada

How A Punjabi Gangster Became A Cult Figure For Immigrant Youths In Canada

Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar: All About Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Leader India Wants Extradited From Canada

Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar: All About Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Leader India Wants Extradited From...

Bhagwant Mann Challenges PM on Stubble Burning Amid Delhi’s Pollution Crisis

Bhagwant Mann Challenges PM on Stubble Burning Amid Delhi’s Pollution Crisis

Entertainment

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After Getting Really Close To The Role

Sebastian Stan Recalls He ‘Desperately Wanted’ To Star In Star Trek And Green Lantern After

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Denise Richards Recalls Failing 1995 Showgirls’ Audition, Calls It A Blessing

Dune: Prophecy’s New Trailer Makes Fan Go Gaga Over Tabu As She Gears For Her Hollywood Debut

Dune: Prophecy’s New Trailer Makes Fan Go Gaga Over Tabu As She Gears For Her

Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Anupam Kher Update Fans On Govinda’s Health

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox