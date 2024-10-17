What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

The chargesheet names five individuals associated with the assassination plot, revealing that the Bishnoi-led gang went to great lengths to execute the plan to execute assassination.

A chilling assassination conspiracy against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come to light in a recent chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police. The report outlines a well-orchestrated plan involving underage recruits, high-tech weaponry, and international connections, masterminded by the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The plot, which involved a ₹25 lakh contract to eliminate Khan, was designed to be executed at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, with extensive surveillance and logistical support across multiple regions.

The Conspiracy

The chargesheet names five individuals associated with the assassination plot, revealing that the Bishnoi-led gang went to great lengths to execute the plan. Investigators detailed the gang’s procurement of advanced firearms, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M-16s, and a Turkish-made Zigana pistol, which was previously used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. To carry out the attack, the conspirators allegedly recruited young boys under the age of 18, who were strategically positioned in Pune, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Gujarat.

The gang, estimated to be around 60 to 70 people, kept track of Khan’s daily activities at key locations, such as his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and the Goregaon Film City. The plot was reportedly developed over eight months, from August 2023 to April 2024, with Khan’s movements closely monitored in preparation for the attack.

Weapon Procurement and Coordination

A key facilitator of the plot, known as Sukkha, was recently arrested in Haryana’s Panipat and reportedly played a critical role in securing weapons for the assassination. Sukkha allegedly liaised with Pakistan-based arms dealer Dogar via video calls, showcasing the arms required for the attack and negotiating terms of the purchase. The chargesheet reveals that Dogar agreed to supply the weaponry, while Sukkha committed to paying 50% upfront and the remainder upon delivery in India.

The gang members were reportedly waiting for final instructions from Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, before proceeding with the plan. The detailed surveillance, high-end firearms, and multi-layered logistical support underscored the level of preparation put into the assassination attempt.

The Escape Plan

The chargesheet also sheds light on an elaborate escape route planned for after the assassination. According to reports, the shooters intended to convene in Kanyakumari after the attack, from where they would sail to Sri Lanka before continuing to a country beyond the reach of Indian law enforcement. This escape strategy highlighted the plot’s international dimensions and the gang’s attempts to evade capture.

Previous Threats and Security Enhancements

This is not the first time Salman Khan has faced threats from the Bishnoi gang. In April, gunshots were reported outside Khan’s Bandra residence, an incident now linked to shooter Sukkha, who has been arrested and is due to appear in court. Earlier, in March 2023, Khan received email threats from the Bishnoi gang, and two men with fake identities attempted to trespass into his Panvel farmhouse in January.

Following the recent revelations, security has been intensified outside Khan’s Bandra residence. Authorities have taken extra precautions in response to these threats, especially in light of the recent killing of former NCP minister Baba Siddique, another high-profile figure targeted by gang activities.

