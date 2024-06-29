When Amitabh Bachchan Feared Getting Overshadowed By Kamal Haasan; Big B Ended Up Leaving THIS Movie

What happens when two superstars come together for a film? There are only two probabilities to it- either the film proves to be a blockbuster or the movie gets shelved due to insecurities between the two. A similar incident to the latter happened when Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were roped-in for a movie called Khabardar.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are currently enjoying the massive success of their new movie Kalki 2898 AD which stars Prabhas in the lead. This is the third time they are working together but only have two movies released.

Khabardar was a movie from the 80s which was helmed by T Rama Rao but could not see the light of the day as Amitabh Bachchan walked out of the project. It was later revealed that it was probably due to Big B’s insecurities as he could not handle Kamal Haasan getting more recognition.

The movie was dubbed as a social drama between a terminally ill patient and a doctor, where Big B played the role of a doctor. It also starred Jaya Prada and Sridevi in the lead.

In an interview a few years ago, veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj spilled the beans revealing how it did not go down well with Amitabh Bachchan as he felt that Khabardar’s plot was more inclined towards Kamal Haasan and this could have affected the former’s stardom.

All was going good until a crucial turning point in the story arose. For the film to end, Kamal’s character had to pass away, and his outstanding performance would have taken the centre stage. Fearing he would be surpassed, Amitabh opted out of the movie in middle. The movie was eventually shelved.

While recalling the incident, Bhagyaraj stated, “According to the script, Kamal Haasan has to die, and only then would it be apt for the story. But then Kamal Haasan will have all the names from the film, and Amitabh’s character will not stand in people’s minds much.”

He added, “This didn’t sit well with Amitabh, and he said he couldn’t do the film and didn’t want to spoil the name he had made over the years for one film. He then offered bulk dates to the producers of Khabardar as compensation.”

The episode, which left a lasting impression on his colleagues, is proof of Kamal Haasan’s extraordinary acting ability. Kamal remains a formidable presence in the Indian cinema business.

Amitabh and Kamal, however, later worked together in Geraftaar in 1985. And, now in Kalki 2898 AD.

