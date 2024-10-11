Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting With Maya Jama

Stormzy and Maya reflected on their relationship in an Instagram statement, noting that they "fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and spent five years navigating life apart."

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting With Maya Jama

It seems that Stormzy and Victoria Monét might be embarking on a new romance. The “Backbone” rapper and “On My Mama” singer were spotted showing affection outside London’s Heathrow airport on October 10.

In photos obtained by a leading publication, Stormzy, casually dressed in a gray hoodie, was seen leaning down to kiss Victoria, who wore a cozy beige coat.

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet?

This relationship is relatively new, as both artists recently ended previous relationships. Stormzy and Love Island host Maya Jama split in July, while Victoria parted ways with fitness influencer John Gaines—whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, with—in September.

It is, however, not clear, as exactly when did Stormzy and Monet first mt. We will keep you posted with the updates.

Stormzy’s Split With Maya Jama

Stormzy and Maya reflected on their relationship in an Instagram statement, noting that they “fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and spent five years navigating life apart.”

They explained that they tried to reconcile in August 2023 but ultimately decided to part ways in July. They emphasized that they still care deeply for each other and will remain friends, hoping to avoid further speculation about the split.

Victoria and John issued a similar statement on X (formerly Twitter) on September 23, explaining that they had spent the last 10 months privately managing their breakup.

Victoria, a Grammy winner, clarified that there was no infidelity or toxic behavior involved, but they needed to grow individually to be the best versions of themselves for their daughter, Hazel. She added that their daughter’s well-being remains their top priority, despite the change in their relationship status.

MUST READ: Jay-Z Pulled This Boss Move On Piers Morgan After Being Compared To Sean Diddy Combs 

Filed under

celebrity news maya jama Stormzy Trending news victoria monet
