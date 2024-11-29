When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran, known for his deep love for India, is set to return in 2025 for his biggest-ever tour across six cities, promising fans an unforgettable musical experience. His excitement to reconnect with the vibrant country comes as ticket sales for the tour are set to begin on December 11.

Ed Sheeran has announced his return to India for a series of concerts. The singer shared the news alongside a set of three pictures detailing his tour schedule. The India leg of his tour begins on January 30 and concludes on February 15, with the first performance in Pune. Sheeran revealed that ticket sales for the India concerts will commence on December 11.

Biggest-ever India tour

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sheeran remarked, “Coming back to India for my biggest-ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade, and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there. India on sale Dec 11th. Bhutan on sale Nov 30th. Qatar & Bahrain on sale Dec 6th.”

During the India tour, Sheeran will perform in:

Pune (January 30)

Hyderabad (February 2)

Chennai(February 5)

Bengaluru (February 8)

Shillong (February 12)

Delhi NCR (February 15)

When Ed Sheeran opened up about India

Sheeran’s last visit to India was in March 2024. During that tour, he experienced various facets of the country, from visiting schoolchildren in Mumbai to attending a lively party hosted by Armaan Malik. In an interview with India Today, Sheeran shared his deep appreciation for India, discussing his favorite aspects of the country.

When asked about his favorite Indian film, Sheeran promptly mentioned RRR, calling it “mental” and “an incredible film.” Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR gained global recognition, with its song “Naatu Naatu” winning both an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Why Ed Sheeran likes to perform in India

When quizzed about which Indian dish he would embody, Sheeran humorously chose butter masala, explaining, “everyone likes it.”

Sheeran also highlighted why performing in India is uniquely special to him, saying, *“I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you play in places where people are very subdued. Even if they’re enjoying it, you can’t always tell. But in India, it’s vibrant. People are so excited! I have a similar personality, so I resonate with that. Indians grew up learning so many dance moves while we just learned the Macarena. The ‘lightbulb move’ is the only Indian dance I’ve managed to learn.”*

Meeting the bollywood stars

During his Mumbai visit, Sheeran interacted with several Indian celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan. Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo with Sheeran and Jackky Bhagnani on Instagram, describing him as “such a friendly person.”

Recalling his meeting with Sheeran, Armaan Malik media, “We had a delicious Indian meal, exchanged new music, danced to desi songs, and had such heartfelt conversations. He’s incredibly humble and warm, making it a night to remember. I’m so excited for his upcoming show in Mumbai; it’s going to be a ‘Perfect’ night.”

